Donovan McNabb’s Net Worth

Donovan McNabb, a retired American professional football player, has an estimated net worth of $30 million. Over his 13-year NFL career (1999-2011), McNabb primarily played as the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. During his time with the Eagles, he led the team to eight playoff appearances, five NFC East division championships, and Super Bowl XXXIX. McNabb is one of only four NFL quarterbacks to achieve over 30,000 passing yards, 200 touchdown passes, 3,000 rushing yards, and 20 rushing touchdowns.

Donovan McNabb Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth November 25, 1976 Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois Nationality American Profession Professional Football Player

Early Life

Donovan McNabb was born on November 25, 1976, in Chicago, Illinois. As a standout athlete at Mount Carmel High School, he led his football team to the 1991 State Championship and a Chicago Prep Bowl victory. Besides excelling in football, McNabb also shone in track and field.

McNabb attended Syracuse University on a football scholarship, where he started every game during his collegiate career. His notable achievements include setting a Syracuse record with a 96-yard touchdown pass and leading the team to the Orange Bowl in his senior year. In 1998, he was a Heisman Trophy finalist, solidifying his reputation as a top NFL prospect.

Philadelphia Eagles (1999-2009)

Drafted second overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1999 NFL Draft, McNabb quickly became one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league. In his first full season as a starter in 2000, he led the Eagles to their first playoff appearance in years and achieved 629 rushing yards, making him one of the few quarterbacks to lead their team in rushing.

Also Read: Clay Matthews Net Worth

McNabb’s success continued as he guided the Eagles to five NFC Championship games and the 2004 Super Bowl. During the 2004 season, McNabb threw for 31 touchdowns, helping the Eagles win the NFC East with a franchise-record margin. Although the Eagles lost Super Bowl XXXIX to the New England Patriots, McNabb’s 357 passing yards and 30 completions were among the highest in Super Bowl history.

Injuries and Trades (2005-2011)

After the Super Bowl, McNabb’s career was hampered by injuries, including a groin injury in 2005 and an ACL tear in 2006. Despite these setbacks, he remained a key player for the Eagles, becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdown passes. In 2009, McNabb achieved his 200th career touchdown pass and 30,000 passing yards milestone.

In 2010, McNabb was traded to the Washington Redskins, where he played for one season before moving to the Minnesota Vikings in 2011. After a short stint with the Vikings, McNabb retired from professional football in 2013.

Donovan McNabb Salary

During his NFL career, McNabb earned a total of $76 million in salary, with $40 million from his time with the Eagles and $25 million in bonuses. At one point, he was the highest-paid player in Eagles’ history. Additionally, McNabb made tens of millions from endorsements.

After retiring, McNabb transitioned to a career in sports media, serving as an analyst on Fox Sports Live and later becoming the lead analyst for beIN Sports’ college football coverage. However, his time at ESPN was cut short in 2017 after he faced allegations of sexual harassment from his time with the NFL Network.

Personal Life

In 2003, McNabb married his college sweetheart Raquel, and the couple has four children: Alexis, twins Sariah and Donovan Jr., and Devin. The family splits their time between homes in Moorestown, New Jersey, and Chandler, Arizona.

McNabb has faced legal troubles, including two DUI arrests. In 2014, he served a one-day jail sentence, followed by another arrest in 2015, resulting in an 18-day jail sentence, house arrest, and community service.

Donovan McNabb Net Worth

Donovan McNabb net worth is $30 million.