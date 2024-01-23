Don’t Drag My Name into Succession Politics, Kindiki Says 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki Tuesday asked those discussing succession politics in Mt Kenya region not to drag his name into the debate.

He said political talk about the 2027 or other future elections a year after a General Election is tactless, anti-people and primitive.

“The ongoing debate ought to stop, but if it must proceed, I respectfully request that my name should not be dragged in it. May God bless Kenya,” he said in a post on his social media accounts.

He said it is a blot on the maturity of our democracy.

“President Ruto has assigned me the role of championing his Administration’s programs for the transformation of our country into a sustainably safe homeland for this and future generations.”

“This sensitive role demands relentless focus and total abstinence from all manner of distracting misadventure,” he said.

He was reacting to calls from a section of Mt Kenya east region to include his name in the list of those to be running mates of Ruto in 2027.

The debate was ignited by a section of leaders from the region and especially in Muranga and Kirinyaga counties who want one of their own to replace Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua too has discouraged against the succession debate. He termed it premature and uncalled for even as he blamed unseen hands behind the same.