How to Download Netflix Movies on Chromebook [Updated]

As one of the biggest streaming platforms that offer a vast library of movies, TV shows, series and more, and high-quality video service, Netflix is favoured by lots of people and is used worldwide. People using Chromebooks designed mainly for web-based tasks may wonder how to download movies from Netflix on Chromebook so they can watch them in case there’s no internet connection.

Thus, in this article, we will show you two useful methods. The most direct way is to download Netflix movies within the Netflix app with Google Play on a Chromebook computer. Besides, you can also make it happen via a professional tool, MovPilot Netflix Video Downloader, that permanently saves your favourite movies, episodes, and shows for offline watching without Google Play.

Method 1. Download Netflix Movies on Chromebook Without Google Play

As for downloading Netflix movies on Chromebook with Google Play which we will talk about later, it seems that it doesn’t always look satisfying for users. On the one hand, the installation of the Netflix app fails in some cases. On the other hand, the video resolution is low due to some program settings. Therefore, using a professional video downloader seems to be a wiser choice.

To tackle this problem, MovPilot Netflix Video Downloader is specifically made for users and helps them convert and download Netflix videos on Laptop, and save the files in MP4/MKV formats permanently. In addition to the surprising download speed that is 5X faster than downloading movies from the Netflix app, it also excels in the high video quality and sound quality output, up to 1080P resolution and 640kbps Dolby Atmos 5.1 surround sound respectively.

Most praiseworthy features of MovPilot Netflix Video Downloader:

Convert and keep Netflix movies in DRM-decrypted MP4/MKV formats that will never expire.

Maintain up to 1080P HD resolution for a higher quality watching experience on big screens.

Preserve the original audio tracks and multilingual subtitles to cater to users’ various listening needs.

Retain Dolby Atmos 5.1 surround sound from the original videos, optimizing your audio enjoyment.

Resume interrupted downloads automatically in case of any computer system crash or internet connection breakdown.

Without further ado, let’s see how MovPilot Netflix Video Downloader can help you download movies from Netflix on a Chromebook! It has an intuitive interface, so you can manage it easily.

Step 1. Download, install and launch MovPilot Netflix Video Downloader on your Chromebook. Sign in to your Netflix account via the embedded browser.

Step 2. Hit the gear icon at the upper right to enter the “Settings” section. If you need to adjust the output video format, codec, audio/subtitle language, etc. for the downloads, you can operate on this page.

Step 3. Copy the Netflix video URL, or simply type the keywords of the video title in the search box.

Step 4. In the search results, choose your targeted movies to download and hit the blue download button behind the poster image and video description. The downloading process will be shown in the right panel.

Step 5. When the downloading is completed, tab “History” at the top to find the downloads on your Chromebook.

Method 2. Download Movies from Netflix on Chromebook With Google Play

Since some people don’t prefer to install any third-party software on their computer, that’s no problem! You can first download and install the Netflix app from the Google Play Store on your Chromebook, then download movies directly from Netflix with ease. Within several steps, you can download movies from Netflix and enjoy them freely.

Step 1. Click the round icon at the bottom left of the screen to enter the Chromebook’s main menu and find the Play Store to open it.

Step 2. Type “Netflix” in the search bar at the top, then click “Install” next to the Netflix image on the result page.

Step 3. After the installation is done, double-click the Netflix icon to launch the app on your Chromebook. Hit “Get Started” to sign in to your Netflix account. If you haven’t had one, create a new one first.

Step 4. Click the menu in the side panel and select “Available for Download”. Then, from the movies, series and shows showing up that you watched previously, choose the one that you want to download and hit the download button.

Step 5. Navigate to the side panel > “My Downloads”, then you can play and enjoy the downloaded content from Netflix.

The Bottom Line

Alright! That’s pretty much about how to download movies from Netflix on a Chromebook. With Google Play, you can download Netflix videos from the app but you’re required to have an ad-free plan. However, via MovPilot Netflix Video Downloader, you have more freedom in whether to subscribe to any ad-free plans and can save the downloaded content for forever offline playback. If you like it, don’t miss it! Let MovPilot make your offline movie streaming more surprising!