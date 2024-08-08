Dozens Arrested as Police Disperse Protesters in Nairobi, Block Roads

Dozens of protesters were arrested as police broke up peaceful protests in parts of Nairobi on Thursday.

Most of those arrested were generally peaceful and were ambushed by undercover police officers.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said more than 30 people were rounded up at different points and were being talked to for possible release pending further probe.

Police blocked main routes to the central business district as others used teargas canisters to disperse any gathering.

Thika Road, Mombasa Road, Ngong Road, Jogoo Road and Langata Road were blocked by armed police who targeted public service vehicles and ordered the drivers to turn back.

The protests had been called under the Nane Nane march to among others call for reforms in government to address rampant corruption.

Police said they were averting plans by goons to infiltrate the protests.

“We know there are goons to plan to loot and that is why we are not relenting with our operations,” said Bungei.

Tens of anti riot police were deployed to various streets keeping any group emerging at bay. They used teargas canisters to disperse them.

Human rights organizations condemned what they described as use of excessive force in the police operations.

Activist Khalid Hussein said police were brutally attacking innocent and peaceful protesters.

“We have witnessed instances where police are brutal and we condemn that. These protests are peaceful,” he said.

He said the police were also targeting even journalists which he termed unacceptable.

Almost all shops remained closed in the city as police roamed throwing teargas canisters at any group. Some officers harassed security guards and journalists for no reason.

Some locked a group that was in a restaurant saying they were using the facility to plan protests. This led to more losses.

Police became more violent at 2 pm dispersing anyone on site and even targeted Bodaboda riders.

They said that was the time the protesters planned more chaos.

Most towns remained calm with low business activities.

The organizers of the protests had planned to converge in Nairobi to push for their demands.

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi protested police had raided his home at Muthaiga and were planning to arrest him. The police claimed Wanjigi was organizing the protests.

“The police are outside my house planning to probably arrest us. We don’t fear,” he said.

The team camped outside his house for hours.

Police claimed he had been seen along Limuru Road with a group and dishing out money. They said he was chased and drove off before he vanished into Karura Forest. Wanjigi denied the claims.

A private chopper hovered over the city coordinating with the ground team on where crowds were gathering.

This comes amid calls on police to be held accountable for their actions in quelling the protests. More than 60 people have been killed in the protests. Many are missing after being abducted by state agents.

More than 400 have been injured and property of unknown value destroyed in the protests.

On Wednesday, acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli assured of the police’s preparedness to maintain peace across the country.

The police boss said Kenyans are at liberty to demonstrate peacefully but officers will not hesitate to engage individuals who will be out to cause chaos.

Masengeli said whereas citizens have rights to demonstrate and hold public processions, Article 24 (1) (d) of the constitution calls for “the need to ensure that the enjoyment of rights and fundamental freedoms by any individual does not prejudice the rights and fundamental freedoms of others”.

“In brief, all those planning to exercise their rights of participating in public demonstrations, presenting petitions or assembling should do so in compliance with the attendant laws.”

Masengeli said past protests have been peaceful before they were infiltrated by goons.

It was a test on Masengeli and new Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat on how they would handle the protests.

This is after the police turned more violent later in the afternoon.

They were sworn to office two weeks ago.

Police conduct in the protests is under review.