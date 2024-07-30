DP Gachagua Aides Grilled Over Anti-government Protests 

Three top aides to a senior government official were Tuesday grilled over claims they financed chaos in the anti government protests.

Police visited the offices of the officials in Karen, Nairobi for their statements in a session that took hours.

They were identified as political advisor Ngunjiri Wambugu, youth advisor George Theuri, and Private Secretary Munene wa Mumbi.

They denied the claims.

The detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are investigating their alleged role in financing the violent protests and looting of businesses in Nairobi and parts of Central Kenya.

Police said they expect to record statements from more politicians including a former governor over the chaos.

The individuals had been summoned to the DCI headquarters for grilling on separate dates.

Police claim the individuals organized goons who raided shops and other premises to loot as Gen Z staged protests in the city.

The aides include advisors to the politician.

Police handling the case said there was scanty evidence linking the individuals for now.

They want to get more information on the alleged role the individuals played in the chaos.

Teams handling the probe have been relying on intelligence, which they argued was not actionable for now.

Dozens of people who participated in the protests, especially on June 25 have been charged with various charges.

The probe into the cases is ongoing.

The protests were initially peaceful before goons invaded and started to loot property.

The mainly Gen-Z-led demonstrations have taken the government by surprise, with President William Ruto declining to sign the bill.

Discontent over the already high cost of living spiralled into nationwide protests, sparked by proposed tax hikes in the annual finance bill, which was however rejected.

Protest organisers called for the police to be held accountable for the shooting incidents.

More than 60 people have been killed and 400 wounded in the chaos.