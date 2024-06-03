DP Gachagua Forced to Use Private Chopper After Military Turns Down Plea

For the third time in a month, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was on May 31 unable to use a military chopper for what he called official functions.

The claims of Gachagua being denied a military chopper to Masinde Muliro Stadium in Bungoma, the venue of the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations, has further fueled speculations of fallout with President William Ruto.

Gachagua’s allies claimed that this is the third time the second in command has been denied military.

On Friday May 31, he had to use a chopper owned by Communication Authority chairperson Mary Wambui to fly to Bungoma and later to Nanyuki.

According to sources, the DP was informed that he could not use the military chopper ‘due to bad weather’ forcing him to hire a commercial plane that took him to Bungoma and later to Nanyuki where he was presiding over the Kikuyu oldies music extravaganza.

He had on Friday attended an event in Nyandarua and asked for a chopper to take him to Bungoma but was informed the bad weather could not allow it.

Gachagua’s handlers feel the DP is being mistreated over perceived fallout in the government.

Gachagua had been using a police chopper that he took over in 2023 after a protracted resistance from police.

This was after the chopper, which had been purchased for surveillance was turned for VIP use.

The chopper is now grounded after a military pilot who had been flying Gachagua was recalled to Kenya Airforce. Gachagua was informed to use a pool of police pilots who are lying idle.

This was immediately after a chopper crashed in Elgeyo Marakwet killing the former Chief of Defence Forces Gen Francis Ogolla and ten others.

And following the recall of the military pilot, Gachagua said he will not use the police chopper.

Another pilot from the military who had been flying Gachagua resigned saying he was being overworked.

The move irked Gachagua who has since then been begging to get a military chopper for use saying he is part of the presidency.

There is a shortage of qualified pilots in the military due to lack training as required.

Another instance when he was denied the chopper was on May 10 when he wanted to fly to Bomet to participate in the national tree planting exercise.

He was informed there was no chopper available for him and if any, the president had to authorize that.

He had to cancel the plans due to lack of the chopper. He reached out for a private chopper but was asked to pay in cash, which angered him more, officials say.

The latest move comes in the wake of revelations by Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale that political leaders have now been banned from using Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) helicopters.

This is a new policy introduced after the military complained politicians were misusing their resources for their gains.

Duale said the KDF has come up with a policy that bars politicians from using KDF choppers.

Duale who was responding to a viewer’s question on whether politicians are allowed to used military helicopters, said the choppers are meant for specific functions within the KDF.

“We have now a policy in KDF, we are not going to carry politicians. Helicopters are meant for specific functions within KDF, they are part and parcel of the assets we have in safeguarding the country. They carry our troops, go to operations so not only helicopters but all our assets, going forward,” Duale said.

Asked whether the Cabinet Secretaries are allowed to use the military helicopters, Duale said it is only him and interior’s Kithure Kindiki are allowed to use the military assets while visiting operation areas.

“I am allowed to use the KDF choppers when flying to an operation area. My colleague from the Ministry of Interior can also use the military assets when flying to our operation area, or use the police assets.

“I drive myself when visiting my rural home. The roads are good,” he added.

This came amid claims the issue of use of the military choppers was part of the root cause of the new storm in the Kenya Kwanza government.

There was no immediate comment from the military.