DP Gachagua Moves to Court to Stop Impeachment 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Thursday moved to court seeking to stop his potential impeachment.

He among others said the motion is based on lies and denied amassing Sh5.2 billion wealth in two years.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has chosen to up a fight by filing a petition at the Milimani law courts to suspend his impending impeachment.

Through Swanya and Company advocates, Gachagua said the motion to impeach him is founded on deceit and misrepresentation of material facts.

He added the falsehoods have been peddled to the public so as to achieve an unconstitutional purpose.

The motion he says is a “choreographed political lynching designed to defeat the sovereign will if the Kenyan people expressed at the presidential election held August 2022.”

Gachagua took issue with the one day period provided by the National Assembly to facilitate public participation during the impeachment process.

He said the time allocated is ‘grossly insufficient’ to facilitate any meaningful and reasonable public participation and the same should not be allowed to pass.

He also said the accusations of corruptly and unlawfully acquiring assets valued at Sh5.7 billion are unfounded.

He asked the court to declare that the one day isn’t sufficient and that such public participation must be undertaken in all the 290 electoral constituencies in Kenya, the diaspora constituency and 1450 electoral wards where the presidential election takes place.

Also sought is an order prohibiting the assembly as a whole from processing, passing and transmitting to Senate any resolution founded on the notice of motion dated September 26.

The said motion concerns his proposed removal from office by impeachment.

This comes as parliament prepares to process the impeachment motion presented by Kibwezi MP Mwengi Mutuse.

The MP prepared 10 charges to kick the DP out of the office, bringing to a forefront the implosion of the Kenya Kwanza administration after two years in office.

This brings the total number of petitions filed in relation to the impeachment process to seven; five in Nairobi, one in Nyahururu and another in Kiambu.