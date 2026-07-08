DPP calls for greater public awareness to combat rising human trafficking

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga, has called for intensified public awareness campaigns and community empowerment initiatives to curb the growing threat of human trafficking, warning that criminal networks are increasingly exploiting technology and a lack of public knowledge to target vulnerable people.

Speaking during a meeting with Marco Bufo, Regional Coordinator for CIVIPOL, a technical cooperation agency under the French Ministry of the Interior, Ingonga said prosecutions alone would not be enough to defeat traffickers.

“The fight against trafficking in persons cannot be won through prosecutions alone. We must empower communities with the knowledge to recognize the warning signs, understand the tactics used by traffickers, and know where to seek help. Public awareness remains one of our strongest tools in preventing this crime,” he said.

Ingonga noted that trafficking syndicates have become more sophisticated, increasingly using digital platforms and emerging technologies to recruit, deceive and exploit victims across national borders.

“As technology advances, so do the methods employed by traffickers. This calls for innovative responses, stronger partnerships and sustained public education to ensure our communities are not left vulnerable,” he added.

The DPP praised CIVIPOL for its continued technical support to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), saying the partnership has strengthened Kenya’s capacity to investigate and prosecute trafficking-related offences.

“We appreciate CIVIPOL’s unwavering support in strengthening the capacity of our prosecutors and fostering collaboration among agencies involved in the fight against trafficking in persons. Such partnerships are critical in ensuring effective investigations, successful prosecutions and ultimately justice for victims,” Ingonga said.

Bufo reaffirmed CIVIPOL’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s efforts to combat trafficking in persons and the smuggling of migrants, emphasizing that the transnational nature of the crimes demands sustained cooperation among governments, law enforcement agencies and international partners.

“Trafficking in persons and the smuggling of migrants are complex crimes that transcend national borders. Addressing them effectively requires strong institutions, well-trained prosecutors, coordinated regional action and informed communities. CIVIPOL remains committed to working closely with the ODPP and other stakeholders to strengthen these capacities,” Bufo said.

He added that resilient institutions and greater knowledge-sharing among criminal justice actors are essential to dismantling trafficking networks and protecting vulnerable populations.

Through its partnership with the ODPP, CIVIPOL has supported several initiatives aimed at strengthening Kenya’s response to trafficking in persons. These include specialized training for prosecutors, cross-border and multi-agency simulation exercises, development of standard operating procedures, regional cooperation forums, and production of information, education and communication materials to boost public awareness on human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

The meeting focused on deepening collaboration between the ODPP and CIVIPOL through enhanced institutional capacity, stronger regional cooperation and coordinated law enforcement efforts to combat trafficking in persons and the smuggling of migrants.