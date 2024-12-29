DPP Ingonga directs Kanja and IPOA to fast-track probe into abductions and enforced disappearances, forward files for review, action by Jan 1, 2025.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Mulele Ingonga wants police to inform him on status or investigations into claims of abductions and forced disappearances by January 1, 2025.

He said he is concerned with reports of abductions and forced disappearances in the country hence need for the probe.

He said he is cognisant of the state’s obligation to protect and preserve the

right to life, and the freedom and security ofthe person as provided for under Articles 26 and 29 among other provisions of the Constitution of Kenya.

He directed the Inspector General of police Douglas Kanja and Independent Policing Oversight Authority to probe the matter within three days and forward the probe file to his office for action.

“While I have also noted the Press Statements released by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) on 25th December indicating investigations into the various abduction incidents, and the clarification by the Inspector General of the National Police Service (NPS) on December 24 on the alleged cases of abductions by the NPS in which both institutions separately gave an undertaking to investigate the incidents, noting the gravity of the allegations, and the immense public interest that the same has drawn, I have, pursuant to Article lr57 (4) of the Constitution, directed both the Inspector General of Police and the IPOA to expedite the investigations touching on reported abductions and alleged forced disappearance of citizens, and forward the resultant files for perusal and action, and/or provide an update on the investigations, within 3 days from the date hereof,” he said.

He cited the cases of Steve Mbisi, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Naomi (found), Rony Kiplang’at and recently cartoonist Gideon Kibet alias Kibet Bull.

This came days after president William Ruto also broke his silence on the rising spate of abductions in the country saying he will end the abductions to restore public trust in national security.

He further urged parents to lead from the front in mentoring and protecting their children to uphold peace in the nation “We all want to walk together. I want to urge all parents that our children are a blessing from God, and you should take care of them and the government will do our part,” Ruto said.

“All that has been said about abduction will be dealt with. We will end it so that our youth can live in peace and have faith in security agencies,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had urged Ruto to address the matter with haste and bring those held culpable to book.

“The cases of young people being arrested carelessly, and being handcuffed and tortured should stop. Those behind this should be arrested,” he said.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has however fingered the state and his former boss Ruto, noting that they should be held responsible for the disappearance of young Kenyans.

“To remain silent or inactive is to suggest that these actions are being carried out with his (Ruto’s) knowledge and consent,” he said.

Gachagua argued that it is impossible to ignore the fact that the victims are only linked by the criticism against Ruto and his administration, noting that the state cannot afford to distance itself from the vice.

The recent abductions of seven Kenyans in December have been linked to statements they have made against the government on social media.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said that since June, 29 people have been reported missing from abductions.

The commission added that so far, there are 13 abduction cases have been reported in the last three months bringing to 82 the total cases since June 2024 during the anti-government protests.