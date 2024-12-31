DPP Seeks to Hold Senator Omtatah, 22 Others for 14 Days 

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has submitted a formal request to a court, seeking to detain Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and 22 others for 14 days.

The group was arrested on Monday during #EndAbductionsKE protests in Nairobi.

The move is intended to allow authorities adequate time to carry out comprehensive investigations into allegations leveled against them.

While specific details about the accusations remain undisclosed, sources indicate that the matter under investigation is of considerable public interest. The authorities are reportedly analyzing evidence and gathering testimonies to establish the facts surrounding the case.

The DPP has emphasized the necessity of detaining the suspects, arguing that their release could potentially hinder investigations.

Officials expressed concerns over possible tampering with evidence or interference with witnesses should the individuals remain free during the investigative process.

During the initial hearing, the DPP’s legal team outlined the need for additional time to collect and evaluate critical evidence. The defense team, on the other hand, opposed the application, arguing that detaining Omtatah and the group without charges violates their constitutional rights.

Omtatah, a renowned activist, is widely known for his advocacy on matters of governance and public interest. News of his detention request has sparked reactions from the public and civil society groups, with some expressing support for due process and others criticizing what they perceive as an attempt to suppress dissent.

The court is expected to deliver its ruling on the DPP’s application soon. If granted, Omtatah and his associates will remain in custody for 14 days while investigations continue.

This case has drawn widespread attention, with many anticipating the findings of the investigation and their potential implications for governance and the justice system in the country.