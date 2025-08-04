Dr. Amani Komora Nominated as Chairperson of NPSC

President William Ruto has nominated Dr. Amani Yuda Komora as the new Chairperson of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC), pending approval by the National Assembly.

The announcement was made on Monday, August 4, 2025, by Head of Public Service and Chief of Staff Felix Koskei. Alongside Dr. Komora, Angeline Yiamilton Siparo has been nominated to join the commission as a member.

“It is notified that His Excellency the President, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 250(2)(b) of the Constitution and in accordance with the procedure set under Section 9(5) of the National Police Service Commission Act (Chapter 85, Laws of Kenya), has nominated the Chairperson and one Member of the National Police Service Commission,” the statement read.

Dr. Komora is the immediate former Vice Chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC). He has held senior positions in public service, including General Manager of Human Resource and Administration at the Kenya Ports Authority, HR roles at the Kenya Revenue Authority, and a member of the National General Wages Council. He holds a PhD in Human Resource Management from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

Siparo brings vast experience in health and youth development. She coordinated the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Localization Project across 49 African countries and served as Chairperson of the National AIDS Control Council from 2016 to 2022. Her career includes roles in human resources at Oxford, the Catholic Medical Mission Board, Population Reference Bureau, UNAIDS, Futures Group International, and Family Health International. She holds a Master of Arts degree in Counseling Psychology from USIU-Africa.

Their nominations follow recommendations by the selection panel tasked with identifying suitable candidates to lead the NPSC. The nominees will now await vetting and approval by the National Assembly.

Other members of the National Police Service Commission include Peris Muthoni Kimani, Edwin Cheluget, Benjamin Juma, and Collete Suda.