Dr. Mercy Mwangangi Appointed First SHA CEO

Former Health CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi has been appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The announcement was made on Thursday by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

Dr. Mwangangi brings over 15 years of experience in health financing, policy development, universal health coverage (UHC), and health system reforms.

She is well-known for her leadership in health governance, resource mobilization, and building strategic partnerships, all of which have helped shape key reforms in Kenya’s healthcare sector.

Before her appointment, Dr. Mwangangi served as the Senior Health System Strengthening Director at AMREF Health Africa. In that role, she led major health financing and security investments across the continent.

“The Ministry congratulates Dr. Mwangangi on her appointment and wishes her success as she takes up the position of the first CEO of the Social Health Authority. We are confident in her ability to guide the Authority and deliver on its important mandate,” said CS Duale.

Her appointment comes after a competitive recruitment process that attracted 92 applicants. Dr. Mwangangi is now expected to lead SHA in implementing key reforms under the government’s health agenda.