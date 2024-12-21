Drake Maye Siblings: Meet the Maye Siblings

Drake Lee Maye is an American professional football quarterback for the New England Patriots in the NFL.

He played college football at the University of North Carolina, where he set multiple records and was named the 2022 ACC Player of the Year.

Drafted third overall by the Patriots in 2024, Maye has quickly emerged as a standout despite the team’s struggles, showcasing his potential as a future star quarterback.

His playing style draws comparisons to Josh Allen, highlighting his ability to make plays both in the air and on the ground.

Siblings

Drake is the youngest of four brothers, with siblings Luke, Cole, and Beau.

Luke Maye, born on March 7, 1997, is a former basketball player at the University of North Carolina. He is known for his leadership and work ethic on and off the court.

Cole Maye, born on June 6, 1998, played baseball at the University of Florida and was part of the NCAA championship team, showcasing the family’s athletic prowess in multiple sports.

Beau Maye, born on June 11, 2001, also joined the UNC basketball team as a walk-on but faced multiple knee surgeries that impacted his playing career.

College career

Maye had a standout college career at the University of North Carolina (UNC), where he played as a starting quarterback for two seasons from 2022 to 2023.

He joined UNC after a successful high school career at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he was recognized as a dual-threat quarterback.

After redshirting his freshman year in 2021, Maye stepped into the starting role in 2022 and made an immediate impact.

In his breakout season of 2022, Maye completed 66.2% of his passes for a school-record 4,321 yards, placing him among the top quarterbacks in college football.

His performance included an impressive 38 touchdown passes, showcasing his ability to manage the game while also making explosive plays.

Additionally, he rushed for 698 yards and seven touchdowns, further demonstrating his dual-threat capability.

His remarkable season earned him several accolades, including being named the ACC Player of the Year, recognition as a First-Team All-ACC member, and nomination as a semifinalist for the prestigious Davey O’Brien Award.

Maye continued to build on his success in 2023, throwing for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns while maintaining a solid completion percentage.

His rushing stats improved as well, with 449 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Despite facing challenges such as team injuries and tough competition, Maye’s leadership and resilience stood out.

Over his two seasons at UNC, he accumulated impressive statistics that included over 8,018 total passing yards and 63 touchdowns combined with more than 1,100 rushing yards.

This performance solidified his reputation as one of the top quarterbacks in college football and drew comparisons to elite quarterbacks due to his size (6’4″, 220 lbs), arm strength, and mobility.

NFL career

Following his impressive college career, Drake Maye declared for the NFL Draft after the 2023 season.

He was selected third overall by the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft.

This marked a significant moment not only for Maye but also for the Patriots as they sought to revitalize their quarterback position after Tom Brady’s departure.

As a rookie with the Patriots, expectations were high for Maye to make an immediate impact.

The team was looking for a franchise quarterback who could lead them into a new era.

Early reports from training camp indicated that Maye was adapting well to the professional level, demonstrating both his strong arm and decision-making skills.

Maye is often compared to quarterbacks like Josh Allen due to his combination of size, athleticism, and playmaking ability.

He possesses a strong arm capable of making deep throws while also being mobile enough to escape pressure and extend plays with his legs.

Accolades

Maye has received numerous accolades throughout his college football career at the University of North Carolina.

In 2022, he made history by becoming only the second player in Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) history to win four major awards in a single season: ACC Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Offensive Rookie of the Year.

His impressive stats included 4,321 passing yards and 38 touchdowns, along with 698 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

In addition to these honors, Maye was named a semifinalist for several prestigious awards, including the Walter Camp National Player of the Year, Davey O’Brien Award, and Maxwell Award.

He was also recognized as a Manning Award Finalist and earned multiple weekly awards such as ACC Player of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week throughout his career.

In 2023, Maye continued to excel, being named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award again and earning recognition as a Second-Team All-ACC player.