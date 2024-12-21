Kirk Cousins Siblings: All About Kyle and Karalyne

Kirk Cousins, born August 19, 1988, is an NFL quarterback currently with the Atlanta Falcons.

He played college football at Michigan State and was drafted by the Washington Redskins in 2012.

Cousins has had a notable career, including three Pro Bowl selections and a fully guaranteed contract with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.

Recently, he struggled with performance, leading to his benching for rookie Michael Penix Jr. after throwing only one touchdown and nine interceptions in five games.

Siblings

Kirk has two siblings, an older brother, Kyle, and a younger sister, Karalyne.

Kyle, who played college baseball, currently works as a director for the Mission Increase Foundation in Orlando.

Karalyne is a doctor in Kissimmee, Florida, after graduating from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine.

College career

Cousins played college football at Michigan State University from 2007 to 2011.

He was recruited as a three-star quarterback prospect and began his college career as a backup in 2007, appearing in several games and demonstrating his potential.

In 2009, Cousins became the starting quarterback, leading the Spartans to a 6-7 record in his first season at the helm.

His junior year in 2010 was particularly notable; he guided the team to an impressive 11-2 record, culminating in a victory over Georgia in the Outback Bowl.

During that season, he threw for over 2,800 yards and achieved 20 touchdown passes.

Cousins continued to excel during his senior year in 2011, throwing for 3,016 yards with 24 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

He led the Spartans to the inaugural Big Ten Championship Game and earned a berth in the 2012 Outback Bowl.

By the time he graduated, Cousins had set several records at Michigan State, including being the all-time leader in passing yards (9,131), touchdown passes (66), and completions (723).

His performance earned him various accolades, including selections to the All-Big Ten Team.

Also Read: Rachaad White Siblings: Meet Darrioine, Antoine and DeAndre

NFL career

In the NFL, Cousins was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft as the 102nd overall pick.

He served as a backup to Robert Griffin III during his rookie season but made his first start in Week 15 due to an injury to Griffin.

In that game against the Baltimore Ravens, Cousins threw for an impressive 329 yards and two touchdowns.

By the 2015 season, Cousins had secured the starting quarterback position and led the team to a division title.

He threw for over 4,100 yards with 29 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions that year, earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

In March 2018, Cousins signed a fully guaranteed three-year contract worth $84 million with the Minnesota Vikings, making headlines as one of the highest-paid quarterbacks at that time.

He continued to perform well with the Vikings and earned Pro Bowl selections in both 2019 and 2021.

The 2020 season was particularly strong for him, as he amassed over 4,265 passing yards and threw 35 touchdowns against just 13 interceptions.

Accolades

Cousins has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, both in college and the NFL.

In college, he was awarded the Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award in 2011, recognizing his achievements in community service, academics, character, and competition.

He graduated with a degree in kinesiology and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.684, earning recognition as a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Cousins is also notable for being one of only two three-time captains in Michigan State football history.

His community involvement included volunteering at Sparrow Hospital and being named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which honors student-athletes for their community service efforts.

Additionally, he was a two-time finalist for the Wuerfel Trophy, awarded to the college football player who best combines exemplary community service with academic and athletic achievement.

In the NFL, Cousins has been selected to the Pro Bowl multiple times and continues to be recognized for his leadership and performance on the field.