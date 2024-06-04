Katharine McPhee  Net Worth 

Katharine McPhee, also known as Katharine McPhee-Foster, is an American pop singer, songwriter, and actress with a net worth of $14 million. McPhee gained widespread fame after her successful run on “American Idol” in 2006, where she finished as the runner-up. Since then, she has released five studio albums, including a Christmas album, with her debut album in 2007 reaching #2 on the “Billboard” 200 chart.

Music Career

McPhee’s music career took off after “American Idol.” Her debut single, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow/My Destiny,” became the second-best-selling single of the year. Her self-titled debut album sold 116,000 copies in its first week and featured the Gold-certified single “Over It.” She followed this with albums like “Unbroken” (2010), “Christmas Is the Time to Say I Love You” (2010), “Hysteria” (2015), and “I Fall in Love Too Easily” (2017). McPhee also contributed to the soundtracks for the TV series “Smash,” with both albums, “The Music of Smash” and “Bombshell,” performing well on the charts.

Acting Career

McPhee’s acting career has been equally impressive. She starred as Karen Cartwright in NBC’s musical series “Smash” (2012–2013) and as Paige Dineen on CBS’s “Scorpion” (2014–2018). Her Broadway debut came in 2018 with the role of Jenna Hunterson in “Waitress,” a role she reprised in London’s West End in 2019 and again on Broadway later that year. McPhee’s film credits include “The House Bunny” (2008), “You May Not Kiss the Bride” (2011), and “Shark Night 3D” (2011).

Early Life

Katharine Hope McPhee was born on March 25, 1984, in Los Angeles, California. Her father, Daniel McPhee, was a TV producer, and her mother, Peisha McPhee, is a vocal coach. Katharine’s older sister, Adriana, also works as a vocal coach on “American Idol.”

McPhee trained musically under her mother and performed in theater productions at Notre Dame High School. She briefly attended the Boston Conservatory, studying musical theatre before leaving to pursue her career in Los Angeles.

Personal Life

Katharine married actor Nick Cokas in 2008, but they divorced in 2016 after separating in 2013. She was then in a relationship with her “Scorpion” co-star Elyes Gabel before marrying record producer David Foster in 2019. McPhee has been open about her struggles with eating disorders, entering treatment in 2005. She credits “American Idol” with helping her overcome these issues.

Philanthropy

In 2006, McPhee founded the McPhee Outreach charity, partnering with Global Compassion Services to build a preschool in Burkina Faso and working with the Lollipop Theater Network to bring music to hospitalized children in Southern California.

Awards and Nominations

McPhee has received several accolades throughout her career. She was nominated for an Ovation Award for her role in “Annie Get Your Gun” and won a Young Hollywood Award for Exciting New Vocalist in 2007. She has also received nominations from the Teen Choice Awards, Women’s Image Network Awards, and Broadway.com Audience Awards.

Real Estate

McPhee has made several notable real estate investments. In 2017, she purchased a home in Studio City, California, for $2.05 million, which she listed for sale in 2022 for just under $2.7 million. She also bought a home in Toluca Lake for $1.4 million in 2015, which she later listed for rent. In 2021, McPhee and Foster bought a mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles, for $7 million.

