Drama As ATPU Boss Is Attacked And Robbed Police Car At Kisumu Petrol Station

Police are investigating an incident in which the Officer in Charge of Anti-Terror Police Unit was attacked and robbed of his official car in Kisumu Town.

The Chief Inspector of police who is in charge of Kisumu was alone in his car and had stopped at a petrol station along Kisumu-Nairobi when he was attacked.

He said he was attacked by four men, one of who was armed with an AK47 rifle.

Police said the incident happened around 4:35 am Saturday December 23 at the Hub Petrol Station.

According to a police, the attacker drew the AK47 rifle as the officer, who was on his way to check on his officers on patrol within Kisumu town and ordered him out of his motor vehicle, a GKB 110A/ KBQ431Q

The officer said he was thrown out of the vehicle and sustained minor injuries on his right leg as the assailant escaped with the vehicle, heading to Nairobi.

Some of the items in the motor vehicle that have been robbed include; a black laptop bag containing a police radio set ,a police note book ,a personal mountain bike, a brown wallet containing an ATM card, an identification card, an NHIF card and a police certificate of appointment.

Police said they are investigating the motive behind the attack and robbery.

It is not clear why the gang did not grab his pistol. He was armed at the time of the incident, police said.

Police units have since been mobilized to search for the car and the illegal occupants.

Police opened an ATPU office in the region to address rising cases of radicalism.