fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Drama As ATPU Boss Is Attacked And Robbed Police Car At Kisumu Petrol Station

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    suspects killed in ulego usonga
    FILE IMAGE OF POLICE LINE

    Police are investigating an incident in which the Officer in Charge of Anti-Terror Police Unit was attacked and robbed of his official car in Kisumu Town.

    The Chief Inspector of police who is in charge of Kisumu was alone in his car and had stopped at a petrol station along Kisumu-Nairobi when he was attacked.

    He said he was attacked by four men, one of who was armed with an AK47 rifle.

    Police said the incident happened around 4:35 am Saturday December 23 at the Hub Petrol Station.

    According to a police, the attacker drew the AK47 rifle as the officer, who was on his way to check on his officers on patrol within Kisumu town and ordered him out of his motor vehicle, a GKB 110A/ KBQ431Q

    The officer said he was thrown out of the vehicle and sustained minor injuries on his right leg as the assailant escaped with the vehicle, heading to Nairobi.

    Some of the items in the motor vehicle that have been robbed include; a black laptop bag containing a police radio set ,a police note book ,a personal mountain bike, a brown wallet containing an ATM card, an identification card, an NHIF card and a police certificate of appointment.

    Police said they are investigating the motive behind the attack and robbery.

    It is not clear why the gang did not grab his pistol. He was armed at the time of the incident, police said.

    Police units have since been mobilized to search for the car and the illegal occupants.

    Police opened an ATPU office in the region to address rising cases of radicalism.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    25 People Arrested In NACADA Crackdown On Shisha Joints In Nairobi

    Drama As ATPU Boss Is Attacked And Robbed Police Car At Kisumu Petrol Station

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254115293090 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X