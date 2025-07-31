Drama As Police Recover Bhang Worth Sh1.9 Million In Isiolo Shootout

A dramatic incident unfolded along the Isiolo–Marsabit highway near River Waso Nyiro after a fierce gun battle between police and suspected drug traffickers led to the recovery of cannabis worth Sh1.9 million.

A multi-agency security team, including officers from Archers Post Police Station, National Police Reservists (NPR), and rangers from the Samburu National Reserve (SNR), launched an operation after receiving intelligence on July 30, 2025. The tip-off was about a suspicious white Toyota Probox, with unknown registration details, travelling from Isiolo towards Marsabit.

According to police, further information indicated that the vehicle had been spotted near the Waso Nyiro River, where armed individuals were seen offloading cargo.

“The team swiftly proceeded to the location and spotted four individuals pushing the luggage towards the riverside,” police said in a statement. “Upon noticing the officers, the suspects opened fire, prompting an exchange of gunfire. The suspects managed to escape into the nearby bush.”

After securing the area, officers recovered two green sacks containing yellow and grey cello-taped bundles. The packages, suspected to be cannabis sativa, were weighed and confirmed to be 62.65 kilograms with an estimated street value of Sh1,879,500.

The seized drugs have been secured as evidence, and investigations are ongoing. Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects, who remain at large.

The National Police Service is urging members of the public with any information about the suspects’ identities or whereabouts to report to the nearest police station or security agency.