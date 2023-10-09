Drama as Suspect Shoots, Injures Four Cops before Being Killed in Kasarani

There was a dramatic confrontation when a suspected thug shot and injured four detectives before he was killed in Kasarani area, Nairobi.

Witnesses and police said the suspect used his wife and two young children as a human shield as he engaged cops who had cornered him in his house.

Fearing to harm the children and woman the officers from the Operations Support Unit hesitated to fire back, which gave the suspect room to shoot at the detectives injuring three in the stomach and legs.

According to police, it took one of the detectives a brave move to eliminate the suspect through a window.

He was shot through a window of the house on the ground floor, police said. By then, four officers including a chief inspector were nursing wounds.

The officers then took the wife and children to safety as they combed the house for more weapons.

Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin, visited the detectives who were injured while pursuing the robbery suspects.

He explained the slain suspect was among suspects who escaped a shooting incident on September 14 where his three accomplices were killed and an AK-47 rifle recovered in a dramatic police chase spanning two counties, Migori and Kisii.

The suspect who was killed on Sunday in Kasarani and an accomplice escaped the scene.

During the drama in Kisii, the gang had boarded a TVS motorcycle believed to be their transport means to targeted spots and to get away, oblivious of the ultimate justice that heeled close by.

Detectives who had been trailing them for over 60 kilometers caught up with them and ordered them to stop in Kisii’s Corner Mbaya area.

During the incident, an AK47, a magazine with 21 bullets, a Rambo dagger, a machete, and a TVS were recovered.

Amin said Sunday they are pursuing another suspect who is on the run.

