Drew Barry Siblings: Meet Brent, Jon, Scooter and Canyon

Drew William Barry, born on February 17, 1973, in Oakland, California, is a former professional basketball player known for his quick guard play and family ties to basketball royalty.

He primarily operated as a point guard and shooting guard during his career, bringing a right-handed shooting style that echoed the precision of his lineage.

As the son of Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Barry, one of the greatest scorers in basketball history, Drew grew up immersed in the sport, inheriting not just talent but also the pressure of a storied surname.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Drew has four brothers, Brent, Jon, Scooter, and Canyon.

Eldest brother Brent Barry, born in 1971, carved out a 14-year NBA tenure as a sharpshooting forward, earning two championships with the San Antonio Spurs and later transitioning into broadcasting and executive roles.

Jon Barry, born in 1969, enjoyed a nine-year NBA career as a versatile guard before becoming a prominent ESPN analyst known for his commentary.

Scooter Barry, the second eldest, built a career through European leagues and the CBA after playing college basketball at the University of Georgia, maintaining the family’s professional legacy even without reaching the NBA.

The youngest brother, Canyon Barry, born in 1994, has continued the lineage into the modern era, playing professionally in leagues including the G League and representing the United States in 3×3 basketball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Also Read: Shedeur Sanders Siblings: A Look at the NFL Player’s Family Tree

Career

Barry’s basketball journey began at De La Salle High School in Concord, California, where he excelled as a standout guard and led his team to significant success.

He continued his development at Georgia Tech under coach Bobby Cremins, becoming a key playmaker who averaged over 13 points and six assists per game as a senior while breaking multiple school records.

Selected 57th overall in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics, Barry made his professional debut with the Atlanta Hawks in January 1998, becoming the third Barry brother to play in the NBA.

Over three seasons, he played for the Hawks, Golden State Warriors, and SuperSonics, appearing in 60 regular-season games and gaining playoff experience.

His role focused on facilitation and energy off the bench, though injuries and roster decisions shortened his NBA tenure.

After the NBA, Barry had a brief stint in the Continental Basketball Association before retiring in 2000.

Accolades

Throughout his career, Barry earned honors that reflected his impact, particularly at the collegiate level, where he became Georgia Tech’s all-time leader in assists.

In high school, he received All-League, All-Northern California, and All-State recognition, marking him as a standout prep athlete.

His NBA career produced averages of 2.2 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, contributing to the Barry family’s unprecedented legacy that included multiple brothers in the league simultaneously.

Barry’s career high of 28 points in a single game demonstrated his scoring ability when given the opportunity.