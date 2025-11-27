Shedeur Sanders Siblings: A Look at the NFL Player’s Family Tree

Shedeur Sanders, born on February 7, 2002, in Tyler, Texas, is a rising star in American football, known primarily as a quarterback.

As the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Shedeur has carved his own path in the sport, blending athletic prowess with a charismatic presence that has made him a fan favorite.

He grew up in a family deeply immersed in football culture, with his father’s legendary career influencing his early exposure to the game.

Sanders attended Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, where he honed his skills as a high school quarterback, earning recognition as a top-30 prospect in his class.

After a standout college tenure, he entered the NFL in 2025, drafted in the fifth round (144th overall) by the Cleveland Browns, marking the beginning of his professional journey.

Siblings

Shedeur’s full siblings include older brother Shilo Sanders, a safety who has played college football at the University of Colorado alongside Shedeur before entering the NFL as a free agent, and younger sister Shelomi Sanders, a talented basketball player committed to play for the Colorado Buffaloes women’s team.

Additionally, Shedeur has half-siblings from his father’s previous relationships: older half-brother Deion Sanders Jr., who pursued a football career at Southern Methodist University (SMU) and now works in media and content creation, and older half-sister Deiondra Sanders (also known as Deiondra Mills), an entrepreneur and mother who has ventured into fashion and business.

Career

Sanders’ football career began to shine during his high school days at Trinity Christian, where he led his team to multiple state championships and amassed impressive passing stats that caught the eye of college recruiters.

He committed to Jackson State University in 2021, following in his father’s footsteps under head coach Deion Sanders, and quickly became the Tigers’ starting quarterback as a freshman.

In two seasons at Jackson State, an FCS powerhouse, Sanders threw for over 6,400 yards and 70 touchdowns, leading the team to back-to-back SWAC titles.

Seeking a bigger stage, he transferred to the University of Colorado in 2023, reuniting with his father, who had taken the Buffaloes’ head coaching job.

At Colorado, Sanders elevated the program’s profile, passing for more than 6,000 yards in his two years there, including a breakout 2024 season with 3,926 yards and 35 touchdowns despite a tough schedule.

His poise under pressure and accuracy defined his college play.

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns, where he has appeared in two games during his rookie season.

Accolades

At Jackson State, he earned the prestigious Jerry Rice Award in 2021 as the top freshman in FCS football, along with the Deacon Jones Trophy for the best upperclassman in the division.

His transfer to Colorado brought further recognition, including First-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2024 and the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year award.

That same year, Sanders finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, given to the nation’s top senior or upperclassman quarterback.

He also holds the distinction of being college football’s most accurate passer in history with a 74.1% completion rate, ranking in the top 10 all-time for passing yards among quarterbacks.