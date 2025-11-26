Khalil Davis Siblings: All About Carlos Davis

Khalil Davis is an American professional football defensive tackle who has built his NFL career on raw athleticism, power, and persistence.

He was born on August 22, 1996, in Blue Springs, Missouri, and grew up in a family environment that valued discipline and hard work.

Standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing around 300 pounds, he fits the mold of a disruptive interior lineman capable of blowing up run plays and generating pressure up the middle.

He played college football at the University of Nebraska, where he refined his technique and emerged as one of the Cornhuskers’ most explosive defenders.

Throughout his career, Davis has spent time with several teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, and the San Francisco 49ers.

Siblings

Khalil has an identical twin brother, Carlos Davis.

Growing up, the brothers pushed each other constantly, competing in sports, school races, and everyday challenges.

Their connection followed them to high school and college, where both became standout athletes at Nebraska.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, their journeys intertwined again when Khalil was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carlos was taken soon after by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite playing for different teams and leagues, the twins remain extremely close and often cite each other as their strongest motivation.

Career

Davis’s professional career began when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

As a rookie, he contributed depth to one of the league’s most talented defensive lines.

He was part of the Buccaneers squad that won Super Bowl LV, earning a championship ring early in his career.

Following roster changes, he was waived by Tampa Bay in 2021.

The Indianapolis Colts quickly signed him, and he delivered strong snaps as a rotational defensive tackle.

Davis later spent time on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad, where he briefly reunited with his twin brother Carlos.

Additional stops with the Los Angeles Rams and Houston Texans added to his experience in multiple defensive systems.

In 2023, he joined the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, where he thrived as a dependable rotational defender.

After a successful stint, he returned to the NFL in 2024 with the San Francisco 49ers, providing veteran depth to a Super Bowl contender’s defensive front.

Across his NFL career, Davis has recorded 46 tackles and 3.0 sacks in 45 games.

Accolades

At Nebraska, Davis was named Third-Team All-Big Ten by the conference coaches in 2019.

He also received Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recognition from the media that same year.

Davis was awarded Nebraska’s Defensive Lineman of the Year for his impressive production and relentless playing style.

In the NFL, his most notable accomplishment is being part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV championship team.

He later earned a USFL Championship ring in 2023 as a key contributor to the Birmingham Stallions.