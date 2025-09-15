Drew Nieporent Net Worth

Drew Nieporent is an acclaimed American restaurateur and businessman with a net worth of $50 million. Known as one of the most influential figures in New York’s dining scene, Nieporent has built his fortune and reputation through his company, Myriad Restaurant Group, which owns and operates some of the most exclusive restaurants in the city. With establishments that have attracted celebrities, politicians, and global elites, Nieporent has left an indelible mark on the fine dining industry.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in New York City, Drew Nieporent graduated from Stuyvesant High School in 1973 before pursuing higher education at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration, from which he graduated in 1977. While at Cornell, he was a member of the prestigious Quill and Dagger society, a network of influential leaders and professionals. His academic training in hospitality laid the foundation for what would become one of the most successful restaurant careers in the U.S.

Career

Nieporent’s career started with roles in New York’s well-known establishments, including Maxwell’s Plum and Tavern on the Green. These early experiences gave him both industry knowledge and valuable connections in the city’s competitive hospitality world. By the mid-1980s, he was ready to establish his own ventures, setting the stage for the launch of restaurants that would redefine New York dining.

Myriad Restaurant Group

In 1987, Drew founded the Myriad Restaurant Group, which has since grown into one of the most respected names in fine dining. Through Myriad, Nieporent has opened and managed a wide range of restaurants, many of which have become celebrity hangouts and culinary landmarks.

Some of the group’s best-known establishments include:

Tribeca Grill – co-owned with actor Robert De Niro, a longtime business partner and friend.

Nobu and Nobu London – global Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurants launched in partnership with celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro. Both locations earned two Michelin stars, a testament to their culinary excellence.

Nobu 57 and Nobu Next Door – popular extensions of the Nobu brand in New York.

Centrico, Pulse, The Coach House, Proof on Main, and Corton – other ventures under the Myriad umbrella that showcased Nieporent's ability to adapt to diverse culinary styles.

In addition to restaurants, Nieporent co-owns Crush Wine & Spirits, a boutique wine store in New York City, along with Josh Guberman and Robert Schagrin.

Celebrity Influence

Nieporent’s restaurants are known for being exclusive and notoriously difficult to book. Over the years, they have attracted countless celebrities, including film stars, athletes, and politicians. It is often said that reservations at his restaurants are so coveted that even powerful figures like Henry Kissinger once struggled to secure a table.

His work has also been documented in media. In 2011, the documentary A Matter of Taste highlighted his career and provided audiences with an inside look at the world of high-end dining and the challenges of running successful restaurants.

With decades of experience in the restaurant industry, Drew Nieporent has transformed Myriad Restaurant Group into an empire of fine dining, luxury, and exclusivity. His partnerships with globally recognized figures like Robert De Niro and Nobu Matsuhisa have expanded his influence far beyond New York City, making him a respected name worldwide. Today, his net worth of $50 million reflects not just financial success, but also a career defined by innovation, resilience, and a lasting contribution to the culinary world.