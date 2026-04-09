Drew Pomeranz Siblings: All About Stuart Pomeranz

Thomas Andrew “Drew” Pomeranz, nicknamed “Big Smooth,” is an American professional baseball pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels of Major League Baseball (MLB).

Born on November 22, 1988, in Memphis, Tennessee, and raised in Collierville, Tennessee, Pomeranz stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 246 pounds.

He bats right-handed and throws left-handed.

Known for his smooth delivery, effective curveball, and versatility as both a starter and reliever, Pomeranz has built a lengthy MLB career marked by resilience through injuries and role changes.

He attended Collierville High School before starring at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), where he developed into a top draft prospect.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Drew has one older brother, Stuart “Stu” Pomeranz, who also reached the major leagues as a pitcher.

Stu appeared in three games for the Baltimore Orioles in 2012, making the brothers one of several sibling pairs to play in MLB.

Their baseball lineage runs deep: their father, Mike Pomeranz, played college baseball at Ole Miss and was drafted by the Minnesota Twins, while their great-grandfather, Garland Buckeye, was a major league pitcher and two-sport athlete in the early 20th century, primarily with the Cleveland Indians.

Drew and Stu are among only a handful of players who are great-grandsons of a former MLB player.

Career

Pomeranz was selected fifth overall by the Cleveland Indians in the first round of the 2010 MLB Draft after a standout college career at Ole Miss.

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He made his MLB debut on September 11, 2011, with the Colorado Rockies after being traded in a package that included Ubaldo Jimenez.

Early in his career, he split time between starting and relieving while bouncing between organizations, including the Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres.

His breakout came with the Padres in 2016, when he earned an All-Star selection as a starter with a strong first half.

Pomeranz was later traded to the Boston Red Sox, where he contributed to the 2018 World Series championship team as both a starter and reliever.

He has since pitched for the San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, and other clubs, adapting to a relief role in later years due to injuries and effectiveness out of the bullpen.

In December 2025, he signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, where he has provided veteran left-handed depth in the bullpen into the 2026 season.

Through the early part of 2026 and across his 13-plus MLB seasons, Pomeranz has compiled a 50-61 record with a 3.83 ERA, 942 strikeouts, and 912.2 innings pitched in 351 appearances (144 starts).

He has shown flashes of dominance, particularly with his breaking pitches, while demonstrating durability and the ability to contribute in high-leverage situations.

Accolades

Pomeranz’s notable honors include a 2016 National League All-Star selection with the San Diego Padres and a 2018 World Series championship ring with the Boston Red Sox.

He has been recognized for his pitching acumen, particularly his curveball, which has ranked among the better offerings in baseball during peak seasons.

At the amateur level, he was a highly regarded prospect out of high school and college, earning first-round draft status.

While he has not accumulated numerous individual awards beyond the All-Star nod, his longevity across multiple organizations and role flexibility highlight his value as a dependable veteran pitcher.