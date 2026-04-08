Walker Buehler Siblings: Meet Brady, Delaney and Bell

Walker Buehler is a professional baseball pitcher in Major League Baseball, currently playing for the San Diego Padres.

Born Walker Anthony Buehler on July 28, 1994, in Lexington, Kentucky, he has established himself as a talented right-handed starter known for his competitive edge, high-velocity fastball, and ability to perform in high-pressure situations.

Buehler rose through the ranks after starring at Henry Clay High School in Lexington and playing college baseball at Vanderbilt University, where he contributed to a strong Commodores program.

He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft and made his major league debut in 2017.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Buehler comes from a blended family with three younger siblings, namely Brady, Delaney, and Bella.

Brady and Delaney are often referenced as his little brother and sister, with age gaps of about five and six years younger than Walker, while Bella is noted in family contexts as another sibling who has attended games and celebrated his achievements alongside their mother.

His parents, Tony Buehler and Karen Walker, separated and eventually divorced when he was young.

Walker primarily grew up with his mother, a trial lawyer and mediator in Lexington, while his father, who works in banking, lived in Cincinnati for much of his childhood and later remarried.

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Career

Buehler’s professional journey began when the Pittsburgh Pirates drafted him in the 14th round out of high school in 2012, but he opted to attend Vanderbilt instead.

After a standout college career, the Dodgers selected him 24th overall in 2015.

He progressed quickly through the minors and debuted with the Dodgers in September 2017.

Known for his electric stuff and poise, Buehler became a key part of the Dodgers’ rotation, helping anchor the staff during several deep playoff runs.

He has dealt with significant injuries, including multiple Tommy John surgeries, which sidelined him for extended periods and tested his resilience.

After spending most of his prime years with the Dodgers, where he won two World Series titles, Buehler’s path took him through stints with the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies in 2025 before he signed with the San Diego Padres for the 2026 season.

Accolades

Buehler has been selected to two All-Star Games, in 2019 and 2021, recognizing his dominance as a starting pitcher during those seasons.

In 2021, he was named to the All-MLB First Team, highlighting his elite status among pitchers league-wide.

Buehler contributed to two World Series championship teams with the Dodgers, in 2020 and 2024, with the latter featuring him delivering the series-clinching save in a memorable relief appearance.

He also took part in a combined no-hitter on May 4, 2018.

Despite injury setbacks, his career highlights reflect a pitcher capable of big-game impact, with strong strikeout numbers and a reputation for competing fiercely on the mound.