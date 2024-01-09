fbpx
    Subscribe
    WORLD NEWS

    Driver Arrested After Crashing into White House Gate

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read

    A man has been arrested after crashing a vehicle into a gate outside the White House complex, the US Secret Service said.

    The incident occurred shortly before 18:00 local time (23:00 GMT).

    The “vehicle collided with an exterior gate”, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi posted on X, formerly Twitter.

    President Joe Biden was not in Washington DC and was travelling from South Carolina to Texas.

    No injuries were reported in the Monday evening incident.

    One person was taken into custody, Mr Guglielmi said, adding that the crash is still under investigation.

    The driver’s name has not been released and prosecutors had not announced any criminal charges as of Monday evening.

    The incident closed roads to the east of the White House in the downtown Washington DC area.

    Mr Gugliemi told the Washington Post that it remains unclear “if it was intentional or accidental”.

    There have been several other incidents of drivers crashing vehicles into the White House gates.

    Most recently, in May 2023, a man was arrested after crashing a rented box truck into the fences around the presidential complex.

    The man, a St Louis resident, was charged with various offences including reckless driving.

    By BBC News

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Andrew Tate Wins Legal Challenge Over Seized Assets 

    Driver Arrested After Crashing into White House Gate

     
    Nigerian Poverty Minister Suspended Over Money in Personal Bank Account

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X