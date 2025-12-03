Drunk raccoon found passed out on liquor store floor after breaking in

Staff at a Virginia liquor store got a shock on Saturday when they came into work to find the store had been broken into by a very intoxicated raccoon.

The “masked bandit” was found passed out in the bathroom between the toilet and bin having helped itself to some bottom shelf spirits.

Animal control officer Samantha Martin transported the “suspect” for questioning at Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter but not before it had a chance to sober up.

After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover), the animal was safely released back into the wild.

The Ashland ABC store had been closed for Thanksgiving when it suffered its “Black Friday break-in”.

When staff arrived on Saturday they found smashed bottles and liquor pooling on the floor, including its apparent tipple of choice, scotch.

Officer Martin said the animal had fallen through one of the ceiling tiles before going “on a full-blown rampage, drinking everything”.

Only one blurry CCTV image of the boozy break-in exists, so it’s unknown just how much alcohol the thirsty creature consumed before passing out in the bathroom.

In a social media post, the store thanked Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter for its professionalism and providing its visitor with a “sober ride home”.

Officer Martin said it was “just another day in the life of an animal control officer”.

By BBC News