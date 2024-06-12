Boost as Duale Commissions Construction of 788 Houses for Military in Laikipia

The race to address the housing gap in the military was boosted when Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale commissioned the construction of 788 housing units for its personnel in a Private Public Partnership (PPP) housing program.

The houses will be built the Kwa Mbuzi area of Laikipia County, providing modern and dignified accommodation for the troops.

Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale led top ranking officials including those from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in the groundbreaking ceremony.

Currently, he said, the KDF has a shortfall of 33,400 married quarters and 25,800 single quarters.

“The new development in Laikipia is a crucial part of a broader plan that includes the construction of 3,069 housing units across five regions,” he said.

The project will see the construction of 788 housing units, part of a larger initiative aimed at reducing the acute housing deficit faced by KDF personnel.

The project consists of 3,069 housing units spread across five regions: Nakuru

(952), Gilgil (697), Mariakani (120), Nairobi (500), and Nanyuki (788). While the focus is primarily on single quarters (2,089 units), the project also provides 980 Married Quarters, consisting of two and three-bedroom units, to accommodate soldiers’ families.

Duale said the housing initiative is a result of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), which aims to combine the strengths of both the public and private sectors to efficiently deliver high-quality housing.

“Through strategic partnerships and dedicated efforts, the government is committed to providing sustainable and high-quality housing solutions for its defence personnel, ensuring they have a stable and supportive environment to perform their duties effectively,” the CS said.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Eastern Command, Maj. Gen. Luka Kutto, ACDF P&L Maj Gen. David Ketter among others.

Duale praised the move saying the significance of this endeavor cannot be overstated.

“By providing our service members with quality housing, we are not just meeting a basic need but also fostering morale, cohesion, and readiness within the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF).”

“Modern housing facilities ensure that our personnel can focus wholeheartedly on their duties, knowing that their families are well-cared for and residing in safe, comfortable environments,” he said.

Beyond housing, he said, the project underscores our commitment to modernizing the entire KDF.

“We recognize that equipping our troops with the latest technology and resources is essential for national security and defense.”