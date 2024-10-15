Dustin Diamond’s Net Worth: The Rise And Fall Of A 1990s TV Icon

Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Samuel “Screech” Powers on the iconic ’90s sitcom Saved by the Bell, had a net worth of $300,000 at the time of his death in 2021. While his fame skyrocketed during the height of Saved by the Bell, Diamond’s post-show career took a different trajectory, including ventures in stand-up comedy, reality television, and music. Tragically, Diamond passed away on February 1, 2021, at the age of 44 after battling stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

Dustin Diamond Net Worth $300,000 Place of Birth January 7, 1977 Place of Birth San Jose, California Nationality American Profession Comedian, Actor, Musician, Film director

Early Life

Born on January 7, 1977, in San Jose, California, Dustin Neil Diamond was raised in a technology-savvy household. His father worked for a computer-processing company, and his mother was employed by Pacific Bell as a computer operator. Dustin began his acting career early, landing his breakthrough role as Screech at just 11 years old when Saved by the Bell first aired under the title Good Morning, Miss Bliss in 1988.

Diamond’s character, Screech, became synonymous with the goofy, nerdy sidekick, and he reprised the role across several spin-offs, including Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class. Over his decade-long association with the series, he appeared in 67 episodes of The New Class, playing the assistant to Bayside High’s Principal Belding.

Post-Saved by the Bell Career and Reality TV

After the conclusion of Saved by the Bell, Dustin Diamond transitioned to a career in stand-up comedy and reality TV. He made appearances on shows such as The Weakest Link, Celebrity Boxing 2, Celebrity Fit Club, and Celebrity Big Brother. Notably, his stint on Celebrity Fit Club was marred by on-screen altercations, where he clashed with fellow cast members, including Kimberley Locke, Cledus T. Judd, and Da Brat, as well as the show’s host and trainer.

Diamond also dabbled in film, with roles in movies like Made (2001), Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003), and American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2009). In 2014, he appeared in Hamlet A.D.D., and over the years, he starred in various low-budget productions.

Controversies

Diamond’s career after Saved by the Bell was fraught with personal and legal challenges. In 2009, he published a controversial book titled Behind the Bell, which painted an unflattering picture of his former castmates and the behind-the-scenes culture of the show. However, Diamond later claimed that the book was heavily exaggerated by a ghostwriter, distancing himself from many of its claims.

Legal issues also plagued Diamond’s life. In December 2014, he was arrested after a bar fight in Wisconsin where he allegedly stabbed another patron with a switchblade. He faced disorderly conduct charges, and the incident cast a shadow over his public image.

In addition to his legal woes, Diamond faced financial difficulties, including tax warrants and debts owed to Wisconsin’s Electrical Construction Industry Board. He even faced bankruptcy in 2001 and resorted to selling merchandise to save his home from foreclosure.

Dustin Diamond Relationships

Diamond’s personal life saw its share of ups and downs. He married his long-term girlfriend Jennifer Misner in 2009, though the couple later separated. He was engaged to Amanda Schutz, a professional clown who performs under the name “Loli Pop the Clown,” but their relationship faced turbulence, particularly following their 2014 arrest. Despite his struggles, Diamond continued to pursue work, hosting events like the Insane Clown Posse’s Gathering of the Juggalos festival.

Real Estate

Despite his early success, Dustin Diamond’s real estate ventures were largely unsuccessful. His financial troubles came to a head when, in 2006, he launched a publicity campaign on The Howard Stern Show, asking fans to purchase T-shirts to help him raise $250,000 to save his house from foreclosure.

Diamond’s house in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a two-story Cape Cod-style home, faced multiple foreclosures and was eventually put up for sale in 2020 as a “rehab project” due to extensive damage caused by a burst pipe. The home, which he purchased in 2003 for $272,000, was listed for $280,000 after sitting vacant for over a year.

Dustin Diamond Net Worth

Dustin Diamond net worth is $300,000.