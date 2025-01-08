Dutch King, Queen to Visit Kenya in March 2025

The King and Queen of the Netherlands His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima are scheduled to visit Kenya for a three-day state visit from March 18 to March 20, 2025.

A communiqué from the Royal House of the Netherlands said the visit is at President William Ruto’s invitation and represents a watershed moment in the two countries’ relationship.

This will be the Dutch monarchs’ first state visit to Kenya, reflecting the two countries’ strong and long-standing relationship.

The statement said the priority is to foster new partnerships and deepen existing collaboration in areas such as sustainable agriculture, water management, and climate action.

The Netherlands and Kenya have a unique relationship as key economic hubs, serving as gateways to large regions of Europe and Africa, respectively.

Trade and investment are expected to take centre stage during the visit, with economic missions focussing on sustainable agriculture and water running alongside royal engagements.

The two countries have a long history of collaboration in global forums, including the United Nations, where they promote shared values like democracy, the rule of law, and judicial independence.

Kenya’s growing influence on the international stage adds significance to the visit. The two countries have actively worked together on pressing global issues, including peace and security, food security, and combating climate change.

The royal visit is expected to strengthen these ties and highlight Kenya’s role as a strategic partner for the Netherlands in addressing global challenges.

Kenya’s government and citizens are expected to greet the Dutch King and Queen warmly, as their visit represents the two countries’ commitment to mutual growth, understanding, and cooperation.

“This first state visit to Kenya is a reaffirmation of the good relations and solid cooperation between our two countries. The Netherlands seeks to engage in new partnerships in various areas, and to deepen the countries’ existing ties. Kenya plays an increasingly influential role in the global arena.”

“In addition, the Netherlands and Kenya maintain close economic relations, and both are major hubs and gateways to large regions,” the statement said.