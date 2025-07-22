EAC Tourists To Pay Up To Sh640 More In Park Fees: Proposed Charges For Each Park Revealed

Kenyans and East African citizens could soon pay more to visit national parks if new government proposals are adopted. The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage has announced plans to revise park entry fees across the country, targeting both domestic and regional tourists.

Under the proposed Wildlife Conservation and Management (Access and Conservation) (Fees) Regulations, 2025, East African citizens visiting Amboseli National Park will pay Sh1,500—up from the current Sh860. The same category of visitors will also pay higher fees at several other popular destinations.

Entry into Nairobi National Park is expected to rise from Sh430 to Sh1,000. Visitors buying the Nairobi Package—which includes Nairobi National Park, the Nairobi Safari Walk, and Nairobi Animal Orphanage—will pay Sh1,300. The Nairobi Sanctuary Package (Nairobi Safari Walk and Nairobi Orphanage only) will cost Sh500.

Other proposed changes include:

Tsavo East and Tsavo West National Parks : Sh1,000, up from Sh515

: Sh1,000, up from Sh515 Meru, Kora, and Aberdare National Parks : Sh800, up from Sh300

: Sh800, up from Sh300 Mt. Kenya National Park : Sh800, up from Sh430

: Sh800, up from Sh430 Hells Gate, Mt. Longonot, Mt. Elgon, Ol Donyo Sabuk, Shimba Hills, Lake Elementaita, Kakamega, Marsabit : Sh500, up from Sh300

: Sh500, up from Sh300 Mwea, Ruma, Saiwa Swamp, South Turkana, Sibiloi, Central Island, South Island, Ndere Island, Malka Mari, Tana River Primates Reserve, Chyullu Hills : Sh500, up from Sh300

: Sh500, up from Sh300 Nairobi Orphanage, Nairobi Safari Walk, Kisumu Impala Sanctuary : Sh300, up from Sh215

: Sh300, up from Sh215 Kisite Mpunguti, Watamu : Sh500, up from Sh215

: Sh500, up from Sh215 Mombasa Marine, Malindi Marine, Kiunga, Diani-Chale: Sh500, up from Sh130

According to the government, the proposed increases aim to help the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) close its Sh12 billion annual funding deficit.

A recent analysis warns that the changes could affect visitor numbers, especially among domestic and East African Community (EAC) tourists, who are more price-sensitive than international visitors. It projects a 25 per cent drop in this group during the first year of implementation, translating to 586,898 fewer visits. A full recovery is expected by the fourth year, with visitor numbers returning to over 2.6 million.

On the other hand, international tourist numbers are expected to fall slightly by 4.97 per cent—from 853,511 in 2024 to 811,085 in the first year—but recover quickly and surpass the one million mark from the second year onward.

Despite the projected decline in local visits, the government expects revenue to increase. Income from domestic and EAC tourists is forecast to rise from Sh1.48 billion in 2024 to Sh1.67 billion in the first year and grow to Sh2.53 billion by year four. International visitor revenue is projected to climb from Sh5.93 billion in 2024 to Sh8.45 billion in the first year and peak at Sh14.05 billion in the fourth year.

“The proposed adjustment in conservation fees will support wildlife conservation in Kenya, which in turn will create a multiplier effect in various sectors of the economy, including tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, trade, banking, insurance, and research,” the Ministry stated.