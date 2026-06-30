EACC arrests Nyamira County Assembly Deputy Clerk over Sh30 million tender scandal

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in South Nyanza region arrested Nyamira County Assembly Deputy Clerk and Director of Finance and Accounts Leonard Kevin Nyamasege over alleged procurement irregularities linked to the construction of an office block at the county legislature.

Nyamasege was arrested on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, and presented before Nyamira Law Courts where plea taking was deferred after his lawyer informed the court that the High Court in Kisumu had issued orders temporarily stopping his arrest and arraignment.

The defence counsel told the court that the orders had been obtained pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed before the High Court.

EACC said the orders had not been served upon the commission at the time of the suspect’s arraignment.

The matter will be mentioned on July 28, 2026, for further directions.

The arrest follows investigations into the alleged irregular award of a tender to Jetta Builders Ltd for the construction project despite the firm not being the lowest evaluated bidder.

According to EACC, the irregular award resulted in an alleged unlawful financial benefit of Sh30.18 million to the contractor.

The anti-graft agency said the Director of Public Prosecutions had approved criminal charges against Nyamasege and five other suspects, including allegations of abuse of office, willful failure to comply with laws governing management of public funds, and negligence of official duty.

Nyamasege’s arrest comes weeks after the EACC apprehended Nyamira County Assembly Clerk Duke Simeon Onyari on June 3, 2026, in connection with the same investigations.

The commission said it was pursuing the remaining suspects linked to the alleged procurement violations.

EACC maintained that it would continue with investigations and prosecution of individuals accused of mismanaging public resources, saying it remained committed to promoting accountability and fighting corruption in public institutions.