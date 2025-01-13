EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud Unveils Strategies To Combat Corruption

The newly appointed CEO of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Abdi Mohamud, has acknowledged that combating corruption will be one of the major challenges as he begins his tenure.

Speaking on Monday, January 13, 2024, Mohamud emphasized the harmful impact of corruption on the nation’s well-being.

“I wish to offer my unequivocal commitment and fidelity to the oath of office that I subscribed to, in combating corruption, economic crime, and unethical conduct in the country,” Mohamud stated.

As outlined in the EACC Strategic Plan for 2023-2028, the commission will focus on several key strategies to fight corruption, including law enforcement, prevention, public education, and promoting ethical standards in both public and private sectors.

One of the priorities for the commission under Mohamud’s leadership will be the tracing and recovery of corruptly acquired assets.

He explained that corruption thrives because individuals gain financially from it, emphasizing the need to prevent them from enjoying ill-gotten wealth.

“We must deny these individuals the ability to enjoy what they have stolen. If public officers know they will not benefit from proceeds of corruption, they will be discouraged from engaging in it,” Mohamud said.

He added that the law is clear in this regard, citing cases like that of Stanley Amuti, where the courts have ruled that public officers must be accountable for their assets and explain how they acquired them. Any unaccounted-for assets will be forfeited to the state.

On September 11, 2024, the commission handed over recovered assets, including land worth Ksh 5 billion and cash assets valued at Sh514 million, to the President at State House, Nairobi.

This action was part of the EACC’s efforts to retrieve assets obtained through corruption, and the commission plans to intensify its investigations to recover more such assets.

The conflict-of-interest bill, currently in Parliament, is expected to further support the EACC’s work once it becomes law.

In addition to asset recovery, Mohamud emphasized the importance of preventing corruption from occurring in the first place.

He highlighted how the commission has disrupted corruption activities and stopped certain procurement processes when there was evidence that public funds were at risk.

Over the past three years, the EACC has successfully disrupted corruption activities worth Ksh 10.74 billion, and Mohamud expressed his commitment to enhancing these efforts.

He also stressed the importance of forming partnerships in the fight against corruption, as collaboration with various stakeholders will be crucial to achieving long-term success in the battle against corruption in Kenya.