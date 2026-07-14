EACC, ODPP renew joint fight against corruption and money laundering

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) have renewed their commitment to strengthening collaboration in the investigation and prosecution of corruption and money laundering cases.

The pledge was made during a high-level strategic meeting held at the Kenya School of Government, bringing together EACC Chairperson Dr. David Oginde, Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud, commissioners, Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, and senior officials from both institutions.

The meeting reviewed the progress made in the partnership between the two agencies and explored ways of enhancing coordination to improve the fight against economic crimes.

Dr. Oginde described corruption as one of Kenya’s biggest development challenges, saying it continues to erode public trust, weaken service delivery and undermine national development. He stressed that stronger collaboration between investigators and prosecutors is vital to ensuring effective justice and sustaining momentum in the fight against corruption and money laundering.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said closer cooperation among justice sector institutions is both a constitutional obligation and a practical necessity for achieving meaningful results.

He noted that the public is less concerned with the institutional distinctions between investigators and prosecutors and is instead focused on seeing successful investigations, prosecutions and the recovery of assets acquired through corruption.

Ingonga said the engagement offered an opportunity to strengthen service delivery by improving the quality of investigations and prosecutions. He emphasized that the EACC and the ODPP have a shared responsibility to safeguard the public interest and uphold the rule of law through a coordinated approach.

During the meeting, the two institutions reviewed existing areas of cooperation, assessed challenges affecting corruption and money laundering cases, and adopted measures aimed at improving institutional coordination.

Among the resolutions reached were the introduction of joint capacity-building programmes for investigators and prosecutors, enhanced collaboration in case review processes, and a renewed focus on handling high-impact corruption and money laundering cases.

The EACC and the ODPP reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration in carrying out their constitutional mandates, saying stronger inter-agency coordination is essential to protecting public resources, promoting accountability and improving the administration of justice.