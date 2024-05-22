fbpx
    EACC Raids KNH in Probe on CEO Kamuri, Freezes Sh28 Million in His Account 

    Detectives from the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission raided Kenyatta National Hospital offices in probe into the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Evanson Njoroge Kamuri. 

    The commission also obtained court orders to freeze Sh28 million in his bank accounts.

    The detectives said they suspect the CEO corruptly acquired the money from the hospital.

    Dr Kamuri is under investigations for alleged multi-million corruption at KNH.

    The raid on Wednesday morning caught many off guard as the sleuths went to Kamuri’s office and left with a hoard of documents.

    Kamuri and a section of directors at the institution have been at loggerheads which has affected general operations.

    KNH is the biggest regional referral hospital and has failed to deliver services in accordance with its standards.

