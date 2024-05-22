Police Fatally Shoot Three in South B in Botched Robbery 

Police shot and killed three suspects Wednesday morning after they had snatched a mobile phone from a woman in South B area, Nairobi.

They had also tried to snatch a bag with a laptop from another male pedestrian, police say.

The three suspects who were riding on a motorcycle were trailed, shot and killed moments after they had snatched the mobile phone from the female pedestrian.

Police said the three had snatched a mobile phone from a female pedestrian near Car and General area and rode towards South B at about 6.30 am.

Their particulars were circulated prompting an operation.

It was then police officers on patrol caught up with them opening fire.

They were all shot at close range.

Police said the group had been attacking and robbing pedestrians in the area before police were alerted. Some of the stolen property was recovered from them.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and identification.

Police say they have seen a surge of cases where suspects use motorbikes to attack and steal before escaping.

Several police teams have since been mobilized to address the menace in the city and estates.

Dozens of motorcycles have been seized in the operations, police say.