EACC Seeks to Freeze Sh643 Million Linked To City Hall Staffer On A Sh55,000 Salary

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has filed a court petition seeking the forfeiture of Sh643.2 million in unexplained wealth linked to a junior City Hall staffer.

At the heart of the matter is the conundrum of how the procurement staffer Wilson Nahashon Kanani with a Sh55,000 salary per month defied all the odds to stack up millions in his account.

The funds in question have since been frozen by a court order, and the EACC is requesting that the assets associated with the staffer be forfeited to the government.

The property under investigation includes a prime piece of land, apartments, high-end vehicles, and millions in cash.

Kanani is also linked to the ownership of a popular Nairobi nightclub.

In 2022, Lady Justice Esther Maina granted the orders on Tuesday to allow the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) complete investigations into claims the employee, through his office received bribes and kickbacks thereby accumulating the money as well as other assets among them two high-end motor vehicles.

According to court documents, although the employee earns a net monthly salary of Sh55,000 he received and channeled Sh506 million through bank accounts held in his name and family members between January 2016 and October 2022.

Investigations established his duties at the county included regulation of outdoor advertisements, monitoring and surveillance of all outdoor advertisements and calling advertisers to comply with approvals and payments for advertisements.

“Although he earns a monthly net salary of Sh55,000/-, investigations have revealed that between January 2016 and October 2022, he received and channeled monies suspected to have been received through corruption amounting to Sh506,397,460.71/- through bank accounts in his name, the name of companies associated with him, his family members including his spouse and his minor children,” reads court documents.

Other assets linked to the accused include a house in Phenom Estate Langata, a residential house and rental premises in Busia, an apartment in Langata NHC and an apartment in Kahawa which are all suspected to have been acquired using proceeds of corruption.

