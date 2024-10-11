EACC Shortlists 14 Candidates for CEO Position

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Friday 11 shortlisted 14 candidates for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

This follows the exit of CEO Twalib Mbarak whose term ended after six year.

Mbarak is expected to exit by December this year. Under his leadership, he has managed to recover stolen property worth billions of shillings.

In a notice published on Friday’s dailies, EACC listed the candidates, inviting them to an interview at the Public Service Commission House, Harambee Avenue, Nairobi.

Among those scheduled for the interviews include deputy CEO Abdi Ahmed Mohamud.

EACC advertised the position of CEO on September 17, with the deadline for application on October 7, 2024.

War on corruption is among the key issues president William Ruto is keen on.

He has repeatedly promised to empower the agency meet its mandate.

The interviews will be conducted from November 19 to November 21, 2024.

On November 19, from 9am to 3:30pm, five candidates will face the interview panel.

These include Stephen Masha Ngowa, Doreen Nkatha Muthaura, Jackson Kaunda Mue, Joseph Vincent Onyango and Paul Ndemo Maina.

On November 20, the interviewees will be Vincent Omari Okongo, Peter Lokol Lomulen (PWD), Obadiah Kipkoech Keitany, John Tentemo Ole Moyaki and David Kiplagat Ruto Too.

Abdi Ahmed Mohamud, Justa Wawira Mwangi (PWD), Mohamed Abdul Mmaka and Waweru Karanja will be interviewed on November 21, 2024.

The 14 candidates were picked from a list of 172 applicants.

EACC stated that the shortlisted candidates should carry with them their original documents including a National Identity Card, academic and professional certificates, and self-declaration form duly stamped by the Commission.

They should also have their valid and current clearances from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

The interviewees should also carry with them letters of recognition from the Commission of Higher Education for any degree obtained from foreign universities, recommendation letters from the relevant professional body, where applicable and any other supporting documents and testimonials.

The Commission invited the public to participate in the selection exercise by providing any credible information of interest relating to the suitability of any of the shortlisted candidates, through sworn affidavit to the chairman.

The representations may be sent via email to chair@integrity.go.ke or delivered to Dr David Oginde, Chairperson, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Integrity Center, 3rd Floor, PO BOX 61130-00200, Nairobi.