Ecobank Kenya Appoints Former KEPSA Chair Flora Mutahi to Board

Ecobank Kenya has appointed former Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) Chairperson Flora Mutahi as a non-executive director, strengthening its board with one of the country’s most experienced private sector leaders.

Mutahi brings more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing, entrepreneurship and corporate governance across Africa. She is the founder and chief executive officer of Melvin Marsh International, a regional tea and beverage company.

She previously served as chairperson of KEPSA and became the first woman to lead the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), where she played a key role in advancing industrial development and private sector growth.

Ecobank Kenya Interim Chairman Yesse Oenga said Mutahi’s appointment comes at a crucial time as the lender implements its growth and transformation agenda.

“Flora brings a rare combination of entrepreneurial excellence, strategic insight and governance expertise. Her experience in building resilient businesses and shaping private sector policy will add tremendous value to the Board as we continue to drive our next phase of growth and transformation,” said Oenga.

Mutahi welcomed the appointment, saying she was eager to contribute to the bank’s strategic goals and long-term growth.

“I am honoured to join the Board of Ecobank Kenya and excited to contribute to its strategic journey. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to support sustainable growth, innovation and the long-term impact of the Ecobank brand,” she said.

The appointment comes as financial institutions increasingly seek experienced business leaders to strengthen corporate governance and guide growth in a rapidly evolving banking sector.

Ecobank Kenya operates 16 branches across the country and is part of the Ecobank Group, a pan-African banking network with operations in more than 30 African countries.