Close Menu
    Subscribe
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Ed Sheeran Signs Autographs For Fans – In Hot Sauce

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Ed Sheeran Signs Autographs For Fans – In Hot Sauce

    Ed Sheeran surprised fans at a supermarket outside of London on Tuesday, where he dished out pizza and signed his autograph for fans – in hot sauce.

    Sheeran announced the event, which was being held to promote his hot sauce line, “Tingly Ted’s,” on his Instagram story.

    Videos posted to social media show fans lined up in a parking lot outside a Sainsbury’s grocery store in St. Albans, a commuter town north of London.

    Some fans said they had no idea Sheeran would be there. “Only popped into @Sainsburys for some milk!” wrote one on social media. “Random Tuesday at Sainsburys casually doing the food shop and only bump into @teddysphotos,” wrote another.

    “We were delighted that Ed Sheeran made a surprise visit to our store today to show off his Tingly Ted’s hot sauces, it certainly gave our customers shivers!” Satwinder Hayre, the store manager, told PA Media.

    The stunt was meant to show that Sheeran’s sauce “can work on anything,” according to a video posted by Tingly Ted’s on Instagram.

    Sheeran signed his autograph for fans using the sauce. Among the items signed were a block of cheese, a melon, and a vinyl of his album “X.”

    According to PA Media, some items soon popped up on online auction websites, with one eBay seller offering to preserve a hot sauce-signed kitchen roll in resin.

    A “lifelong ketchup and hot sauce obsessive,” according to the Tingly Ted’s website, Sheeran has the Heinz tomato ketchup label tattooed on his arm. He created the hot sauce to realize his dream of making “the ketchup of hot sauces,” it said.

    Tingly Ted’s is far from the first celebrity foray into the food and drink business. Last year, Kim Kardashian’s private equity firm invested in truffle-infused sauces. Blake Lively has a line of non-alcoholic mixers, Tom Hanks sells ‘Hanx’ coffee, and Kylie Jenner launched canned vodka sodas earlier this year.

    By CNN

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Mariska Hargitay Doesn’t Just Play An Investigator On ‘Law & Order: SVU.’ She’s Working To Solve Actual Crimes

    Ed Sheeran Signs Autographs For Fans – In Hot Sauce

     
    Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Announce Split