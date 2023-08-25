Education CS Appoints New Vice Chancellors For 13 Kenyan Universities

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has announced a significant shake-up in the leadership of Kenyan universities, appointing new Vice Chancellors (VCs) for 13 institutions across the country.

The Ministry’s announcement, made on Friday, unveiled the new heads for several universities.

Pwani University’s new leader is Prof James H. P. Kahindi, and Prof Barasa Lwagula will head Alupe University.

Prof Benedict Mwavu Mutua will assume the role of Vice Chancellor for the Technical University of Kenya (TUK), while Prof Nathan Oyori Ogechi will take the helm at Kisii University.

Machakos University also experienced a change in leadership, with Prof Joyce Jepkirui Agalo being appointed as the new VC. Jaramogi University of Science and Technology will see Prof Emily Achieng Akuno as its new university boss, while Prof Linus Muthuri Gitonga will lead Karatina University.

Tom Mboya University, established in September 2010, will now be under the guidance of Prof Charles Omondi following his appointment. Other new appointees include Prof Douglas Shitanda (South Eastern Kenya University), Prof Thomas Kimeli Cheruiyot (University of Eldoret), Prof Peter K. Muriungi (Tharaka University), and Prof Peter Nganga Muchiri (Dedan Kimathi University of Technology).

In their roles as Vice Chancellors, the newly appointed leaders will bear the responsibility of overseeing the day-to-day operations of their respective institutions, while remaining accountable to the University Councils. As the accounting officers, they will manage government funds disbursed to the universities and fees collected from students. Additionally, they will spearhead general development projects within their institutions.

Machogu’s ministry’s announcement came after the Public Service Commission (PSC) advertised vacancies in various universities, as the terms of the previous university bosses came to an end.

Here is the list of the new Vice Chancellors

Tharaka University – Prof. Peter K. Muriungi Pwani University – Prof. James H. P. Kahindi Karatina University – Prof. Linus Muthuri Gitonga Kisii University – Prof. Dr. Nathan Oyori Ogechi Alupe University – Prof. Barasa Lwagula Dedan Kimathi University of Technology – Prof. Peter Nganga Muchiri Machakos University – Prof. Joyce Jepkirui Agalo Technical University of Kenya – Prof. Dr. Benedict Mwavu Mutua South Eastern Kenya University – Prof. Eng. Douglas Shitanda University of Eldoret – Prof. Thomas Kimeli Cheruiyot Jaramogi University of Science and Technology – Prof. Emily Achieng Akuno Tom Mboya University – Prof. Charles O. Omondi University of Kabianga – Prof. Eric Kipyegon Koech

