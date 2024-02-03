Education PS Kipsang Instructs National Schools to Pay Fees Through e-Citizen

The Ministry of Education has highlighted changes on mode of school fees payment.

In a circular dated 31st January 2024 addressed to all Principals of national schools, Education PS Belio Kipsang directed that all parents of national schools make fees payment via the e-Citizen platform.

This he said is following a coordination with the directorate of e-Citizen in partnership with information Communication Technology Authority (ICTA), Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy and the National Treasury to move all government services to the e-Citizen platform.

The PS directed school heads to provide all the schools bank accounts by February 6.

He said: “The directorate of e-Citizen in partnership with information Communication Technology Authority (ICTA), Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy and the National Treasury have been coordinating the onboarding of all government services onto the E-citizen platform to enhance service delivery.

“As part of compliance with the requirements it is directed that parents/guardians make fee payments for their learners in your institutions through this platform.

“In preparation of the launch, please provide all your institution’s bank accounts details in the following format:

ACCOUNT NAME:

BANK:

ACCOUNT NUMBER:

BANK CODE:

BRANCH CODE:

“Please ensure that the aforementioned information is submitted to the office of the Director General, State Department for Basic Education not later than February 6th, 2024 on email dg@education.go.ke and copy to: sa.basic@education.go.ke.”