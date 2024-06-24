Efforts Underway To Locate Shad Khalif, LSK President Says

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo has revealed that they are trying to locate Shadrack Kiprono, also known as Shad Khalif on social media, who was abducted yesterday evening.

Odhiambo stated that unidentified individuals took Khalif, believed to be intelligence officers, in South B while getting into his vehicle.

“The abduction, captured on CCTV footage, shows three masked men forcing Shad Khalif into a white Land Cruiser. This was evidently not a lawful arrest, as the police did not identify themselves or inform him of his rights,” Odhiambo said.

“These criminals pretending to exercise police authority must be stopped.”

She condemned the recent spate of abductions and demanded the immediate release of Shad.

“The Law Society of Kenya is fully committed to locating Shad and identifying the rogue elements within the police force responsible for these abductions,” she declared.

The abduction of Khalif follows the release of Leslie Muturi, son of Attorney General Justin Muturi, who was reportedly kidnapped on Saturday night in Nairobi’s Lavington area.

According to a statement from his close friends, Muturi was found and released from a police station where he had been detained.

Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje shared a video revealing that Leslie had been abducted and his car abandoned by the road.

“They dragged him from his car and bundled him into a getaway vehicle which sped away immediately,” Mwenje said. The motive for Muturi’s kidnapping remains unknown, fueling speculation amid debates over the Finance Bill 2024.

Kenyan content creator Billy Simani, also known as “Crazy Nairobian,” was released from police custody on Saturday night after hours of detention.

LSK President helped secure his freedom. “We initially thought he had been freed, but upon investigation, we found he was still detained,” Odhiambo explained. “When we got a tip-off, we acted quickly to secure his release.”

In a video posted after his release, Simani thanked everyone who supported him, saying, “I am safe, thanks to everyone, and thanks to LSK.” He and Odhiambo were seen at a restaurant celebrating his release.

On Saturday, 25 human rights organizations, including the Bloggers Association of Kenya, The Law Society, the Kenya Medical Association, the Defenders Coalition, and Amnesty International Kenya, called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to clarify the whereabouts of the content creator.

Simani had been missing since Friday last week, according to his family and friends. His release was attributed to the online pressure and advocacy from various groups.

Earlier confusion arose when another detained content creator, Kevin Wafula Bwire, was released from Muthaiga police station, initially mistaken for Simani.

Blogger Dennis Itumbi, who had been pushing for Simani’s release, acknowledged the confusion.

“The content creator arrested for threatening a senior public servant is Wafula Bwire, who was freed this evening after the complaint was withdrawn. His relatives received him,” Itumbi clarified.

Stephen Kariuki, another individual detained in Nakuru for a similar offense, was also released.

“So, where is Billy? Anyone with details on where he was arrested, please DM me. Let us trace him. I have also requested the police to check if Billy Simani is in their custody,” Itumbi added.