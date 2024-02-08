First Group of Bouncers to Receive Force Numbers at Kettle House, Other Clubs

The Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA), will on Thursday conduct an inspection of at least six major entertainment joints in Nairobi County.

This will also see the bouncers serving there receive Guard Force Numbers to mark the start of new reforms introduced in the sector.

This is after they were trained on various issues including customer care.

PSRA Director General Fazul Mahamed, said that the inspection will be geared towards ensuring that the security guards employed by the premises are licensed according to the law.

The authority disclosed that the clubs to be inspected beginning 8am on the said day include Kettle House, Milan, Black Samurai, Oyster Bay, Embassy Bistrol, and Quiver Lounge Kitengela. The others will follow.

“The purpose of this inspection is to ensure that the bouncers employed or otherwise engaged by these establishments have undergone mandatory security training, are duly licensed and possess valid Guard Force Numbers (GFNs) to operate as private security service providers,” stated Mahamed.

“This inspection underscores the Authority’s determination to continuous oversight and enforcement measures.”

The inspection comes a month after a raid at the Kettle House bar where ten bouncers were arrested and charged in court for allegedly assaulting journalists and NACADA officers.

Mahamed had late last year announced the introduction of the Guard Force Numbers for private security officers, a move he said was aimed at improving oversight and coordination within the sector.

“This number is a unique identifier designed to facilitate easy recognition of private security officers by members of the public and to assist the government in keeping track of licensed private security officers,” Mahamed stated then.

All bouncers will be required to operate under cooperate entities as part of reforms being introduced in the sub sector.

This was revealed during the start of the training and vetting of the bouncers.

Fazul Mahamad said the order to have the bouncers join corporate bodies or vetted companies is aimed at ensuring accountability.

It is also part of ongoing reforms in the area that is gaining notoriety.

“In order to enhance accountability, all bouncers are hereby mandated to operate under the umbrella of corporate entities.”

“By aligning bouncer operations with corporate structures, there is a greater emphasis on standardized protocols, background checks, and training,” he said.

This will also among others ensure their welfare is taken care of.

“Entities will recruit bouncers from known companies. We need to have order in this area,” he said.

He told the group the world is changing and needs more skills to handle other than physical force.

“You must undergo training to know how to detect some of these incidents. The people you deal with are your clients not enemies,” he said.

He said the new process of vetting the group is mandatory.

“Let it be clear from the onset, vetting, training and licensing is not a choice but a non negotiable requirement of the law.”

“This initiative is a critical pillar of the government’s broader security reform agenda and particularly a great milestone in addressing the various skills and knowledge gaps within this cadre of workers in the private security industry,” he said.

He said custodians of safety and order in entertainment venues, recreational facilities, and sporting establishments, bouncers, body guards, event stewards, door supervisors, event security, VIP protection, close protection, and crowd control security personnel are subject to and must, at all times respect and comply with the provisions of the PSRA Act No. 13 of 2016.

Section 21 and 28 of the Act require that no person shall engage in the provision of private security services unless that person has undergone mandatory security vetting, training and licensing in accordance with the Act.

“Woe unto those who will dare treat them as anything less than binding obligations.

In strict compliance with the law, a person offering the services of any of the above referenced security personnel must undergo security vetting, be registered and licensed to operate as a private security service provider.”