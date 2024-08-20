Suspects’ Escape Aided, Masengeli Says as Eight Gigiri Cops Interdicted

Eight police officers were Tuesday interdicted over the escape of 12 suspects including a serial murder suspect Collins Jumaisi.

This is after preliminary investigations showed the escape was an inside job.

Acting Inspector General of police Gilbert Masengeli among those interdicted include the Gigiri Sub County Police Commander, OCS Gigiri Police Station, Duty Officer, Duty NCO, Station Guards and Report Office Personnel.

He said they are investigating the incident.

He said the 12 Eritrean nationals were arrested for being illegally in Kenya and were waiting to be repatriated.

He said Jumaisi is connected with the Kware Murder incident.

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that the escape was aided by insiders, considering that officers were deployed accordingly to guard the station.”

“Consequently, I have interdicted eight officers who were on duty last night,” he said.

Masengeli said the matter is currently under investigation by Internal Affairs Unit, and any person found culpable will face the law.

“We have launched a manhunt to re-arrest the escapees. We further appeal to members of public with any information that may lead to the re-arrest of the suspects especially the murder suspect, Collins Jumaisi Kalusha to report to the nearest police station or through the police hotline numbers 999, 112, 911, and 0800 722 203,” he said.

Masengeli was accompanied by director DCI Mohamed Amin and DIG Kenya police Eliud Lagat.

The team inspected where the suspects escaped.

The officers also talked to the officers who were on duty and checked on the cells where the suspects were being held.

Jumaisi was among 13 suspects who escaped from the police station. They apparently cut a wire mesh at the station cells and scaled before they used a window behind the station cells.

Police came to know of what happened as they woke up the suspects in custody for morning tea. They had escaped at about 3 am.

Jumaisi admitted to killing a total of 42 women. He denied the charges in court.

Jumaisi and two others had been presented before Makadara courts to Principal Magistrate Irine Gichobi last week where the prosecution sought the court to allow them to detain the three accused persons for 21 days.

After submissions from both parties, the court ruled that Jumaisi, who is the main suspect, be detained at the Gigiri Police Station for seven more days.

That is when he and others escaped. There were 17 suspects in custody at the time of the incident. Only four remained. They said they did not know what happened.

The probe is ongoing. Four of the officers were locked up in custody pending investigations.