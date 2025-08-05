Eight cops injured in IED attack in Garissa

At least eight police officers were injured in an explosion that hit their mine residence vehicle along Banabs-Yumbis Road in Hagadera, Garissa County.

The group was traveling in a police Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle in the area on Tuesday August 5 at 2pm when the vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device, police said.

This was after the team from Boarder Patrol Unit had been ambushes and engaged in a shootout by gunmen believe to be members of al Shabaab militia.

A second Land Cruiser with more personnel came to the rescue of the colleagues who had been trapped in the damaged Mrap.

They were rescued from the burning vehicle and rushed to hospital.

This left eight police officers with serious injuries.

They were later evacuated to a local hospital for attention ahead of planned further evacuation to Nairobi, officials said.

The attackers managed to escape the scene, police said.

The area has been experiencing a lull from attacks related to al Shabaab militants. This is due to police operations in the region at large.

The operations have managed to contain the al Shabaab attacks.,

The area is near the porous Kenya-Somalia border, which is usually breached by the militants.

Police said multi-agency teams had been dispatched to the region to pursue the gangs planning more attacks.

National police service spokesman Michael Muchiri said they are making more efforts to address the menace that has been persistent despite operations to tame the same.

The terrorists have been attacking the area, affecting development at large.

Somalia has not had a stable government for decades.

Security agents have mounted operations in the area in an effort to contain the terror-related attacks.

Officials say this has led to the reduction of such incidents in general.