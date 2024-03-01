Electrician Collapses, Dies at Cooperative University in Karen

Police are investigating an incident in which an electrician collapsed and died at the Cooperative University in Karen, Nairobi.

James Wainaina Ndung’u a casual electrician contracted an agency to install electric cables at the institutions training kitchen and restaurants collapsed and died therein on Thursday evening.

Witnesses said he started to spit blood as well as bleeding from the nose and shortly after collapsed. The institution doctor was called in only to pronounce him dead upon examining, police said.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Outside Kenyatta National Hospital, one Julius Otieno aged 32 was found lying unresponsive.

Police said he had been referred to take MRI test from KNH and upon getting out of the hospital at the bus terminus he requested his sister to allow him sleep for a while as she books for the tests.

And after coming back she decided to wake him up when she realised he died.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police are investigating the incident.

In Mariguini slums, South B, a minor aged eight months died after developing breathing problems.

The minor was pronounced dead on arrival at the South B Hospital.

In Kigumo, Muranga County, the body of a man was found in their compound in Kanguku village.

Police identified him as Peter Kibande Kimani, 58.

Police suspect he fell and injured his head leading to his death.