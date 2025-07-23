Elgeyo Marakwet On The Spot Over Sh11Million Allowances Paid To 156 County Workers

Elgeyo Marakwet County is facing scrutiny over the alleged payment of irregular special allowances amounting to more than Sh11 million to 156 officers.

Senator William Kisang has raised concerns over what he described as questionable human resource practices, payroll management, and staff administration within the County Public Service Board.

Speaking in the Senate on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the legislator sought a statement from the Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations.

He questioned the frequent and unexplained changes in employment terms, where some officers transition between permanent and contract roles, including instances where they resume lower positions after serving as County Executive Committee Members (CECs) or Chief Officers (COs).

Kisang further asked the committee to explain how certain officers were promoted without following due recruitment procedures, such as job interviews or progression through required job groups.

He also challenged the appointment of senior officials, including Chief Officers, alleging that many were hired without adhering to proper vetting processes.

“An account must be given for the payment of special house allowances totalling Sh11,387,400 to 156 officers, and an additional Sh3,141,193 in special salary payments to 25 staff members over a period of one year, despite public service guidelines clearly prohibiting such discretionary payments,” he said.

The senator, who is also the former MP for Marakwet West, urged the committee led by Senator Mohamed Abbas to investigate reported delays and non-payment of salaries to county staff during the 2022/2023, 2023/2024, and 2024/2025 financial years. He called for a clear explanation on the causes of the delays and the steps taken to address them.

Kisang also questioned why 11 employees had remained on probation longer than the law allows, and why seven officers above the official retirement age of 60 were still on the county payroll—practices he said contravened public service regulations.