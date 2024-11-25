Businessman Elias Mutugi Njeru Arrested After Surrendering to Police Over Stabbing of Girlfriend in Nakuru

A businessman in land deals Elias Mutugi Njeru was Monday arrested after he surrendered to police in a probe into the stabbing of his girlfriend in Nakuru’s Kiamunyi area.

He is accused of stabbing one Florence Wanjiku Gichohi on November 22 in an argument.

He stabbed her in the head and hands before fleeing the scene.

It was until November 25 when he surrendered to police while in the company of his lawyer, police said.

He was arrested for grilling over the claims of attempted murder.

His lawyer Gakuhi Chege said he is innocent.

Njeru is a known land dealer in the area and the incident left many of his friends in shock.

They run a firm called Indigenous Land Properties Limited. It is not clear what prompted the incident.

His girlfriend who is also a partner in a land business they run in the area was found unconscious with stab wounds in the head and hands.

She told police they fought before the man attacked and stabbed her.

He then fled the scene as she was taken to hospital where she was admitted in stable condition.

The two had some domestic quarrels, resulting in the accused stabbing the victim severally on the head and hands, police said.

The suspect was later moved to Menengai police station where detectives said they are investigating claims of attempted murder.

Police said they are also investigating the motive of the incident and that Njeru will face necessary charges.

It comes in the wake of increased cases of assault and murder in the country.

Police say some of the cases have been solved while others remain under probe.

Special squads have been formed to focus on some of the cases seen as complicated and require more attention.