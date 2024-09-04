Ella Hunt Siblings: All About William and Arthur

Ella Hunt is an English actress and singer known for her diverse roles in film and television.

She gained recognition for her portrayal of Anna Shepherd in the 2017 zombie musical Anna and the Apocalypse, which earned her a Scottish BAFTA nomination.

On television, Hunt is celebrated for her role as Sue Gilbert in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson and as Ellie Marsden in the ITV comedy-drama Cold Feet.

Siblings

Hunt has a diverse family background.

She has an older brother named William and a younger brother named Arthur.

Additionally, Hunt has three older half-siblings from her father’s previous marriage.

Tragically, she recently lost an older sister, which has been noted in discussions about her family.

Career

Hunt began her acting career as a child actress, appearing in films such as Intruders, Les Misérables and Robot Overlords.

She made her television debut at age 18 in 2016, playing Ellie Marsden in the ITV series Cold Feet.

Hunt’s breakout role came in 2017 when she starred as Anna Shepherd in the zombie musical film Anna and the Apocalypse.

This performance earned her a Scottish BAFTA nomination and an ensemble award at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival.

Following this success, she took on roles in films like The More You Ignore Me, Summer Night and Kat and the Band.

In 2018, Hunt was cast as Sue Gilbert in the Apple TV+ period drama Dickinson, a role she portrayed from 2019 to 2021.

Other notable projects include her performances in Master and Lady Chatterley’s Lover, as well as upcoming roles in the Horizon: An American Saga series and the film Saturday Night.

Also Read: Abbie Cornish Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Australian Actress

In addition to acting, Hunt has pursued a music career, releasing singles like Magpie and Holding On, along with an EP titled Triptych in 2021.

She made her professional stage debut in 2022, starring as Alice in the play Closer at the Lyric Theatre in London.

Notable roles

Hunt is an English actress known for her diverse roles in film and television.

One of her most notable performances is as Anna Shepherd in the 2017 zombie musical film Anna and the Apocalypse.

This role earned her a Scottish BAFTA nomination and an ensemble award at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival, marking a significant milestone in her career.

In television, Hunt is recognized for her portrayal of Sue Gilbert in the Apple TV+ period drama series Dickinson, which aired from 2019 to 2021.

Additionally, she played Ellie Marsden in the ITV comedy-drama series Cold Feet from 2016 to 2017, further showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Hunt’s breakout role in Anna and the Apocalypse was pivotal, leading to subsequent appearances in films such as The More You Ignore Me, Summer Night and Kat and the Band.

Her work on television has solidified her reputation, particularly with her acclaimed performance in Dickinson.

Awards and accolades

Hunt has received several awards and nominations throughout her career.

Notably, she was nominated for a Scottish BAFTA for her performance as Anna Shepherd in the film Anna and the Apocalypse.

This role not only garnered her critical acclaim but also contributed to the film winning an ensemble award at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival.

In addition to her BAFTA nomination, Hunt has been recognized for her work on television, particularly for her role as Sue Gilbert in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson.

Her performance in this series has been well-received, contributing to its critical success.

Hunt’s stage debut in 2022 as Alice in the production of Closer at the Lyric Hammersmith also received positive reviews, further establishing her talent in the performing arts.