Ellie Kemper Siblings: Get to Know John, Billy and Carrie Kemper

Ellie Kemper is an American actress, comedian, and writer.

She gained fame for her role as Erin Hannon on the NBC sitcom The Office and as the titular character in Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Her film credits include Bridesmaids and 21 Jump Street among others.

Kemper has received critical acclaim, earning two Primetime Emmy nominations for her performances.

In addition to acting, she has contributed to various publications and participated in several comedy projects.

In 2018, Kemper published her debut book, My Squirrel Days, which reflects on her experiences in comedy and life.

Siblings

Ellie has three siblings, namely John Kemper, Billy Kemper and Carrie Kemper who is a television writer.

Carrie has contributed to notable shows such as The Office and Silicon Valley, and as the oldest sibling, she likely played a significant role in shaping Ellie’s comedic talents from an early age.

Growing up in a household with both an older sister and two brothers provided a fun and lively dynamic that may have influenced Ellie’s outgoing personality.

The Kemper family is considered prominent in Kansas City, Missouri, where Ellie was born.

Her father, David Kemper, serves as the executive chairman of Commerce Bancshares, a major regional bank.

Career

Kemper gained widespread recognition for her role as Erin Hannon on the NBC sitcom The Office, where her performance was praised for bringing a refreshing cheerfulness to the show.

Following this, she starred in the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, portraying the title character, a former cult member navigating life in New York City.

Also Read: Polly Draper Siblings: Meet Tim and Rebecca Draper

This role earned her multiple nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, highlighting her talent and comedic timing.

Kemper’s film career includes notable appearances in Bridesmaids, 21 Jump Street and Sex Tape.

She has also lent her voice to animated characters in films like The Secret Life of Pets and its sequel.

In addition to her acting, Kemper has worked as a writer and performer in various comedy projects, including contributing to The Onion and performing at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.

She made her Broadway debut in 2023 with Peter Pan Goes Wrong and has also hosted segments on NBC’s Today.

In 2018, she released her memoir, My Squirrel Days, which reflects on her life and career.

Awards and accolades

Kemper has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her career, showcasing her talent in both television and film.

Notably, she earned two consecutive nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Kimmy Schmidt in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

In addition to her Emmy nominations, Kemper has been recognized with multiple nominations from prestigious organizations.

She received a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Series in 2018 and has been nominated for three Satellite Awards for Best Actress in a Series, Comedy or Musical.

Kemper’s ensemble work has also been acknowledged; she was nominated for seven Screen Actors Guild Awards, both individually and as part of the ensemble cast of The Office and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Her accolades include a win at the MTV Movie Awards for Best Gut-Wrenching Performance in Bridesmaids and a Gracie Award for Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Comedy or Musical in 2016.